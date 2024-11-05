Industry leader upgrades affordable platform to include extended run time for essential digital signage applications

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#audiovisual–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced an enhancement to the Planar® Simplicity™ Series with the release of the Planar® Simplicity™ P Series LCD displays. The new series of large format displays is designed and certified for 24×7 usage to support digital signage applications requiring continuous operation, such as wayfinding, emergency messaging, advertising and menu boards.









The new Planar Simplicity P Series offers models in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes delivering 500-nit brightness and media playback. Fully integrated multi-touch models are also available for all sizes, featuring 20 simultaneous touch points and fine-tip stylus support for interactive experiences.

“Planar has a longstanding history of delivering reliable display solutions that withstand extended or continuous operation while presenting exceptional visual performance,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “Introducing 24×7 usage for the Planar Simplicity Series builds on this reputation. We’re excited to enhance the performance of a go-to product for customers and help make even more demanding digital signage applications possible.”

The release of Planar Simplicity P Series follows the industry leader’s cybersecurity certification from the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for the Planar® Simplicity™ M Series line of 4K LCD displays. ETSI EN 303 645 is designed to prevent large-scale, prevalent attacks against smart devices by establishing a security baseline for connected consumer products, in addition to providing a basis for future IoT certification schemes.

The new Planar Simplicity P Series is also certified to the most stringent global cybersecurity standard, better protecting customers from cybersecurity risks and offering peace of mind, in addition to extended run time. The new large format display also maintains the product family’s ENERGY STAR® certification, which identifies the series as a solution that saves operation costs and electricity.

With support to mount in landscape or portrait orientation, the displays present a greater variety of deployment environments and applications.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Sandi Stambaugh, SVP, Product Management, TD SYNNEX. “With the new Planar Simplicity P Series added to our portfolio of digital signage solutions, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

Planar Simplicity P Series LCD displays will ship through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers in late Q4. For more information, visit www.planar.com/Simplicity.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From government, corporate and education institutions to broadcast studios, virtual production and extended reality stages, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from control rooms to digital signage and simulation to large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader in narrow pixel pitch LED displays, fixed LED video display installations and LED displays for control rooms (Futuresource 2024). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia. For more information, go to www.planar.com.

