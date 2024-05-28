New Planar Luminate Ultra W Series Adds Wide Aspect Ratio to Portfolio of High Bright, Fine Pitch Outdoor LED Displays

Leading-edge fine pixel pitch LED video wall display sets a new standard for close-up outdoor viewing with a 16:9 wide form factor, MicroLED technology, front-service ruggedization and pre-configured sizes

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LED–Today, Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, introduced the Planar® Luminate™ Ultra W Series as the newest addition to the company’s portfolio of high bright, fine pixel pitch LED video wall display solutions for outdoor use. The leading-edge solution pairs the latest advancements in LED technology with a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, allowing users to create standard resolution in fine pitch outdoor LED and redefine close-up outdoor viewing of media-rich content.









Delivering the finest outdoor pixel pitch in a 16:9 format, Planar Luminate Ultra W Series models incorporate MicroLED technology to produce enhanced black levels and high brightness even in direct sunlight. The new solution features models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0 millimeter pixel pitches, which can be configured to perfectly match Full HD and Ultra HD resolutions. With up to 3000-nit brightness, the fine pixel pitch LED video wall display supports viewing from as close as eight feet in outdoor applications spanning high-end residential, informational signage, retail, hospitality and sports and entertainment venues.

“Demand for high bright, outdoor LED is here to stay and we’re excited to extend our support in this space with a new state-of-the-art, outdoor-rated fine pixel pitch LED display that not only looks great, but is also built to last and reduces deployment complexity,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “The Planar Luminate Ultra W Series combines a 16:9 cabinet layout with narrow pixel pitches and high brightness to transform the presentation of up-close, high-quality video content. This enables more impactful visual experiences that are easier to facilitate in a wider range of use cases.”

The global LED leader’s latest outdoor solution also introduces Planar® Luminate Ultra W Complete™ pre-configured LED video wall displays. Available in 115-inch, 145-inch and 173-inch diagonal Full HD resolution and 231-inch diagonal 4K resolution video wall sizes, Planar Luminate Ultra W Complete furthers Planar’s commitment to reduce the time, cost and complexity of outdoor video wall design and installation. The line of off-the-shelf LED video wall displays equips customers with everything needed for effective, hassle-free deployment, including LED display cabinets, spare modules, wall mounts, cables and a video controller.

Planar Luminate Ultra W Series customers also benefit from front-service ruggedization with Glue-on-Board (GOB) technology. This results in added durability and a surface that is easy to clean, helping ensure that the product not only stays brighter, but also maintains a stunning appearance long term. The solution is also designed to simplify maintenance, allowing customers to replace individual modules or hardware elements as opposed to the entire display.

The new Planar Luminate Ultra W Series joins the award-winning Planar® Luminate™ Ultra Series and Planar® Luminate™ Pro Series, bolstering the industry leader’s portfolio of IP65 rated outdoor LED displays that incorporate LED treatments designed to endure the weather, including protection from ultraviolet rays, dust and water.

The new Planar Luminate Ultra W Series will begin shipping in June through Planar’s global network of authorized resellers. For more information, visit Planar Booth #W945 at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas June 12-14 or visit www.planar.com/LuminateUltra-W.

About Planar

Planar is a global leader in visualization technology, delivering best-in-class image performance for the world’s most demanding environments. From broadcast studios and virtual production and extended reality stages to government, corporate, and educational facilities, the world’s leading organizations use Planar’s broad selection of display solutions in applications ranging from digital signage, simulation and production to large scale events and large-scale visualization. Planar is the global market leader for LED video displays, narrow pixel pitch LED displays, indoor LED video displays and fixed LED video display installations (Futuresource 2023). Founded in 1983, Planar is headquartered in Oregon, USA with offices and manufacturing facilities in Oregon, Europe and Asia.

