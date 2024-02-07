New partnership with HVAR expands Brazilian brands’ access to Resulticks advanced customer engagement solutions

Facilitated by NextGen Holdings, the new collaboration aligns Resulticks’ real-time audience engagement technology with HVAR’s specialized data and AI expertise.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerExperience–Global technology distribution company NextGen Holdings announced today the formation of a strategic partnership between Resulticks, the award-winning customer engagement solutions innovator, and HVAR, one of Brazil’s Google Cloud partners recognized by ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem as a leader in Data Analytics and Machine Learning for contributing to the management and optimization of data in the cloud.









Combining Resulticks real-time audience engagement and identity resolution technology with HVAR’s specialization in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, the partnership directly addresses the growing need among Brazilian businesses for a unified solution that leverages complex data, powers 360o customer engagement, and delivers top-line growth.

Redickaa Subrammanian, Resulticks CEO, noted, “We’re thrilled to be working with HVAR’s highly skilled team of professionals to elevate and expand Resulticks’ presence in the dynamic and always exciting Brazilian marketplace. More important for the brands we serve, the combined capabilities of our two companies will speed digital transformation and greatly enhance their customer engagement and campaign orchestration capabilities.”

HVAR’s co-founder Caio Olsen Galantini added, “Resulticks’ data-driven, AI-powered solution will greatly enhance our ability to deliver the superior outcomes HVAR promises our clients. We firmly believe that the connections we create between data, individuals, and technology are the key to expediting successful digital transformation for Brazilian brands.”

In making the announcement, Prabhu Ramkumar, NextGen Holdings co-founder, noted that the partnership will be of particular value to the banking and finance, retail, healthcare, telecom, and other industries where Resulticks excels globally, adding, “Together, this strategic alliance will help companies build a data-driven journey and create highly engaged, customer experiences that deliver increased ROI and top-line growth.”

About Resulticks Resulticks is a fast-growing leader in real-time audience engagement solutions that deliver top-line growth for brands through connected experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary, cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360o customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach, Resulticks is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solution Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

HVAR, established in 2011, specializes in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions. As dedicated partners with leading cloud providers, the company brings a wealth of experience in managing extensive technology projects. HVAR’s mission is to empower businesses by undertaking projects that involve the conversion of vast data sets into actionable insights, integrating the latest and most advanced technologies available.

NextGen is a distributor of Resulticks and a global technology distribution company focused on no-code cloud solutions that deliver customer engagement innovation. Its ecosystem of next generation cloud, customer engagement, and IoT technologies, coupled with forward thinking IT service providers and digital agencies, help visionary brand leaders succeed in digital transformation. As a multi-cloud partner, NextGen enables its partners to embrace omnichannel engagement, achieve faster go-to-market, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contacts

Laura Atwell, A Next-Gen Holdings



laura@nxgusa.com

(813) 575-4376