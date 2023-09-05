New Partnership Between Axion Contact and ReferWell Will Deliver Next-Level Scheduling Capabilities and Service to Health Plans

The industry’s leading contact services aim to elevate provider and member experiences with an innovative scheduling portal.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axion Contact, a state-of-the-art healthcare call center solutions provider, is partnering with ReferWell, a digital healthcare company specializing in unique care concierge services, to enhance the provider scheduling experience. ReferWell’s proprietary provider search and scheduling technology matches members with providers within the local area, facilitating direct coordination of their appointments.





“We’re very excited for the efficiency this platform will provide our clients,” Ryan Blackburn, Axion Director of Strategic Growth, shared. “Our contact centers will have the ability to schedule member appointments directly into the provider’s calendar in seconds, which will expedite and simplify the process for both sides.”

These capabilities will replace the current scheduling process, which requires a 3-way conference call with the member and provider. Now Axion Contact will be able to book the appointment for the member without having to bring in the provider, which has been shown to increase booking rate, show rate and the member’s experience with their plan during their health journey.

“ReferWell is excited to partner with Axion Contact to offer industry-leading capabilities that will accelerate and amplify their performance,” said Vytas Kisielius, Chief Executive Officer of ReferWell. “We’ve been booking members for care more effectively for years, and now Axion Contact will be able to remove an array of barriers that typically present themselves when a member is trying to schedule care.”

Axion currently partners with plans of all sizes, bringing a passion, flexibility, and creativity that allows their agents to adapt to the most complex business challenges. As a market leader in contact center services for the last two decades, Axion’s deep understanding of the challenges of health plans and what they need to solve them along with ReferWell’s digital solutions will provide a unique combination that will deliver even greater results.

This new partnership will not only give any patient, provider, or plan that partners with ReferWell the value of the company’s innovative platform and tools, but also the peace of mind that comes from knowing their frontline interactions with every member will be handled with the courtesy and professionalism they deserve.

About ReferWell:

ReferWell is a digital health company focused on helping health plans and providers manage value by helping more people get on, and stay on, their healthcare journey. ReferWell’s proprietary scheduling platform and unique care concierge service can be leveraged to improve access to care, increase health plans’ quality performance and reduce the total cost of care, all while improving members’ experience and outcomes. ReferWell, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, has grown to support plans responsible for more than 28 million covered lives across the U.S.

About Axion:

Axion Contact is more than just a call center, they are a healthcare services organization. Axion Contact has decades of experience and has remained on the cutting edge of technology to ensure we bring the most effective solutions to market, enabling health plans to simultaneously close gaps in care and elevate member experience. They offer two-way, HIPAA secure engagements across the communication channel of your members choice, making it hyper personalized, increasing contact and conversion rates while reducing member abrasion. They offer a variety of services including: Medication Adherence, HRA’s, clinical / care management programs, closing care gaps, medical device monitoring and more. They have agility in our operations, enabling them to scale quickly and work with almost any size health plan, and are responsible for millions of member interactions annually.

Contacts

Ryan Blackburn | Director of Strategic Growth



Mobile: (719) 728-0878



Email: rblackburn@axioncontact.com

Chad Baugh | Chief Revenue Officer



Mobile (847) 977-8559



Email: chad.baugh@referwell.com