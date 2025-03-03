New Outpost24 CyberFlex Integrates ASM and PTaaS to Efficiently Manage and Secure All External-Facing Applications in a Flexible Way

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outpost24, a leading provider of cyber risk management and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Outpost24 CyberFlex, a comprehensive application security solution that combines Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) to manage and secure an organization's external-facing applications, and deliver enhanced visibility in a flexible and agile way.

With organizations being vulnerable to cyberattacks through unmanaged internet-facing assets, Outpost24 CyberFlex delivers an unmatched approach to the comprehensive discovery, risk management, and protection of all external-facing applications. This seamless integration, coupled with the expertise and actionable recommendations from Outpost24’s world-leading AppSec research team, offers organizations a cost-effective efficient approach to managing and securing applications with agility and flexibility.

The Outpost24 CyberFlex offering ensures organizations have the following application security capabilities:

Comprehensive Discovery : Uncover every application in your attack surface, including both recognized and hidden assets.

: Uncover every application in your attack surface, including both recognized and hidden assets. Enhanced Control and Visibility : Maintain complete oversight and control over your application’s attack surface.

: Maintain complete oversight and control over your application’s attack surface. Detailed Risk Assessment : Strategically prioritize PTaaS assessments with in-depth risk categorization and expert recommendations from the Outpost24 AppSec penetration testing team.

: Strategically prioritize PTaaS assessments with in-depth risk categorization and expert recommendations from the Outpost24 AppSec penetration testing team. Adaptable Annual Consumption Model : Streamline budgeting and resource allocation with a flexible annual PTaaS consumption agreement.

: Streamline budgeting and resource allocation with a flexible annual PTaaS consumption agreement. Ongoing Pen Testing : Keep critical applications secure with continuous, targeted penetration testing evaluations which are human-led to uncover both technical and business-logic vulnerabilities.

: Keep critical applications secure with continuous, targeted penetration testing evaluations which are human-led to uncover both technical and business-logic vulnerabilities. Effective Remediation: Implement targeted actions to close security gaps and build resilient AppSec programs.

“Organizations need solutions that can help them continuously monitor their company’s attack surface and secure their applications cost-effectively and efficiently,” said Omri Kletter, Chief Product Officer at Outpost24. “We’ve collaborated closely with our customers to develop a solution tailored to meet their unique needs now and as they evolve and grow. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and encouraging. And, with the adoption of AI in software development, CyberFlex will be crucial in helping organizations to recognize and mitigate the latest threats and ensuring the ongoing security of their applications.”

The Outpost24 CyberFlex solution, powered by in-depth attack surface analysis and human-led penetration testing, ensures organizations around the world can continuously monitor their attack surface and proactively remediate what matters most to them.

To learn more about Outpost24’s CyberFlex, which is now available, please click here.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 helps organizations improve cyber resilience with a complete range of solutions that enable Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs. Outpost24’s intelligent cloud platform unifies asset management, automates vulnerability assessment, and quantifies cyber risk in business context. Executives and security teams around the world trust Outpost24 to identify and prioritize the most important security issues across their attack surface to accelerate risk reduction. Acquired in 2022 by Vitruvian Partners, Outpost24 is headquartered in Sweden and the US, with additional offices in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, and Spain. Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

