New Orleans CityBusiness Names Ryan to the 2023 Best Places to Work in New Orleans List

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently selected as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in New Orleans by Best Companies Group. This marks the first year Ryan has been named to this prestigious list.





Best Companies Group, sponsored by New Orleans CityBusiness, surveyed thousands of employees at companies in the New Orleans metropolitan area to select the best places to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in the city.

“As a workplace where giving and receiving feedback are engrained in our culture, we appreciate the positive assessment from our team members that allowed Ryan to be named as one of the Best Places to Work in New Orleans,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “This award is a testament to their dedication and commitment to the Firm, to each other, and to our clients. Thank you to our incredible team in the Big Easy.”

A two-step process determines the Best Places to Work in New Orleans. The first step consists of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics and is worth 25% of the overall score. The remaining 75% consists of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees concerning their workplace. The combined scores determine the final rankings.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com