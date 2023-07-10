New nSpec Software Increases Speed and Optimizes for Vast Customization

Nanotronics debuts latest platform software at SEMICON WEST, booth #1541

nSpec™ is Nanotronics’ flagship automated optical inspection system that detects flaws and anomalies in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

nSpec™ deploys robotics, high-resolution imagery, microscopy, and AI to correct for errors that frequently appear during various stages of semiconductor manufacturing. The chip manufacturing process is complex, any minute defect can result in decrease in supply, increase in waste, and significant costs. The full nSpec™ suite includes the LS, PS, CPS, Macro, Turbo, and PRISM. Any nSpec™ tool can be linked with Nanotronics’ AIPC™ platform, a full-factory solution for autonomous control of production processes.

“nSpec™ bridges the gap between skilled manual inspection to classify and ultimately locate root causes of defects, and the need for in-process inspection at all stages of production from bare substrate to packaged product,” says Joanna Lee, Chief Scientific Officer at Nanotronics. “With our support for higher throughput options in nSpec Turbo™ our support for additional imaging modalities in nSpec Prism™ and our continuous improvements in AI analysis and reporting, we are able to detect defects, classify them in accordance with a customer’s existing requirements, and provide actionable feedback enabling our customers to improve yields and understand their process with precision.”

nSpec™ v0.23.0.0 is one of Nanotronics’ most comprehensive software releases. This release contains software support for two new nSpec™ products, nSpec Turbo™ and nSpec PRISM™. nSpec Turbo™ features substantial performance upgrades to the hardware, increasing scanning speed, while nSpec PRISM™ has new ultraviolet and infrared illumination modalities, and allows for vast customization options and new workflows involving novel excitation sources.

Additionally, this new software includes support for new nSpec™ upgrades: any nSpec™ system can be wrapped in a CleanCube™, a clean environment enclosure including interlocks and ionizers, and nSpec™ now supports multiple load ports for different sample form factors within a single tool.

On top of these new products and capabilities, this release contains many new features and analyzers to improve existing workflows, including a skew analyzer, fiducial measurement tool, and defect classifier.

Nanotronics will be hosting informational presentations on its process control solution, nControl™, on the following dates and times in booth #1541:

Tuesday, July 11 th 1pm–1:30pm 3pm–3:30pm



Wednesday, July 12 th 11am–11:30am 1pm–1:30pm 3pm– 3:30pm



Thursday, July 13 th 11am–11:30am 1pm–1:30pm 3pm–3:30pm



About Nanotronics

Nanotronics is an Industrial AI company that deploys advanced optical solutions to optimize manufacturing procedures, effectively refining, and expediting assembly for any industry relying on a precision process for production. Nanotronics uses hardware and software solutions to clean, sort, and manage existing data as well as data collected in real time across sensors placed strategically within customers’ plants. This data is stored on local servers to ensure maximum security.

Nanotronics’ sophisticated AI system correlates data points into actionable insights for manufacturers to correct flaws in the production process while also predicting future errors. This results in an autonomous factory that operates on autopilot to drive up yields, decrease waste, and encourage implementation of ESG standards.

Nanotronics helps customers bring lab experimentation and R&D innovation to devise scalable business solutions and advance our industrial future.

To learn more visit https://nanotronics.co.

