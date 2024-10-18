New MiR Fleet Enterprise Software Raises the Bar in Scalability and Cybersecurity for Autonomous Mobile Robots

MiR Fleet Enterprise introduces modularity and advanced features designed to evolve with customer needs and technological enhancements.

ODENSE, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMR–Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) pioneer Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) today launched MiR Fleet Enterprise – a scalable, flexible and secure fleet management software platform. This new software is designed to optimize overall material handling workflows to boost productivity. MiR Fleet Enterprise solidifies MiR’s position as the “one-stop shop” for internal logistics and material handling. While MiR has consistently provided robust software, this latest release enhances its ability to deliver a full solution for advanced AMR hardware, sophisticated capabilities such as traffic management, and streamlined deployment processes, addressing the complex needs of enterprise-level customers seeking end-to-end solutions.

As the AMR market is expected to reach over 2.7 million units globally by 2027, according to research firm Interact Analysis, the demand for scalable software solutions is growing rapidly. MiR Fleet Enterprise meets this demand with an innovative management platform that integrates seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures.





“Software is a crucial differentiator for AMR brands, so we’ve rebuilt our fleet management platform from the ground up to set a new benchmark for the industry,” said Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of MiR. “MiR Fleet Enterprise is not just an upgrade, though. As part of our scaling strategy, we have transitioned from a polling-based API to a more efficient publish-subscribe model, enabling more responsive and streamlined data exchanges across systems for increased system performance. At the same time, it provides a solid, cyber-secured foundation for years to come, offering modularity and forward-looking features that will continuously evolve with customer needs and technological advancements. This new approach ensures that our customers’ fleet of AMRs are always at the forefront of usability and innovation.”

Commitment to Cybersecurity

With the increasing interconnection of AMR systems and IT environments, ensuring robust security measures is more crucial than ever. MiR Fleet Enterprise’s design reflects MiR’s commitment to cyber security, incorporating state-of-the-art security features to protect against cyber threats. This focus on cybersecurity reinforces MiR’s role as a leader in providing secure, scalable and reliable solutions.

“By incorporating advanced security measures and optimizing data exchange, MiR Fleet Enterprise addresses the critical need for robust cybersecurity in growing AMR fleets,” said Birol Esmer, head of software product management at MiR. “Our integrated approach ensures that our customers receive reliable solutions that evolve with their needs for robust scalability while safeguarding their operations.”

A New Paradigm in AMR Software

MiR Fleet Enterprise marks a shift from traditional, proprietary fleet management systems. Built to run on Windows Servers and supporting various virtualization strategies, the software is compatible with modern IT infrastructures and cloud environments, facilitating easier deployment and integration. Key features include:

Enhanced Cybersecurity : The software features advanced cybersecurity measures such as single sign-on , audit logging and an improved user permission system, designed for IEC 62443 Part 4-2 (SL-C 3) to provide strong protection against evolving cyber threats. Its proactive approach to cybersecurity ensures that customers can confidently integrate and scale their AMR systems without compromising IT security.

: The software features advanced cybersecurity measures such as , audit logging and an improved user permission system, designed for IEC 62443 Part 4-2 (SL-C 3) to provide strong protection against evolving cyber threats. Its proactive approach to cybersecurity ensures that customers can confidently integrate and scale their AMR systems without compromising IT security. Flexible Configuration : Customers gain complete control over the software configuration, enabling easy customization and updates aligned with their IT management strategies. This flexibility supports rapid adaptation to even the most challenging operational needs.

: Customers gain complete control over the software configuration, enabling easy customization and updates aligned with their IT management strategies. This flexibility supports rapid adaptation to even the most challenging operational needs. Efficient Scalability: Designed to accommodate growing fleets and complex integrations, MiR Fleet Enterprise streamlines communication between management software and individual AMRs. Optimizing data exchange reduces network load and enhances operational efficiency, even with fleets of 100+ units.

About Mobile Industrial Robots

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops and manufactures a comprehensive fleet of advanced, flexible, and easy-to-deploy autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) designed to automate internal logistics and optimize material handling for a wide range of payloads, including pallets. By integrating AI and cutting-edge technology, MiR provides an end-to-end automation solution with full-service support to ensure seamless implementation. headquartered in Odense, Denmark, with offices worldwide, MiR serves businesses of all sizes, across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. MiR is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com.

