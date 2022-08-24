New Line of Electrochemistry Bench Meters Simplify pH, Conductivity and Dissolved Oxygen Measurement

Thermo Scientific Orion Lab Star Bench Meters are easy to use, reliable and compact, bringing versatility to academic and water quality laboratories

CHELMSFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academic and industry laboratories now have access to a new line of electrochemistry bench meters from Thermo Fisher Scientific that have been designed to easily record accurate measurements of pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen. The new line features a compact form for easy storage and can also export data and calibration logs to meet GLP/GMP reporting standards.





Thermo Scientific Orion Lab Star Bench Meters have been designed for ease-of-use and are ideal for users with varying levels of technical expertise, from laboratory managers and scientists, to students and laboratory technicians. The instruments also feature large backlit display screens for easy reading and recording of sample measurements.

“For 60 years, the Orion meters portfolio has set the standard for quality in analytical testing, empowering customers to meet a wide range of application needs in the field and laboratory,” said Denzil Vaughn, vice president and general manager for growth protection and separation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “As the latest addition to the Orion portfolio and one of the most accessible, the Lab Star Bench Meter allows all users, from novice to experienced expert, to produce accurate readings with confidence.”

Thermo Scientific Orion Lab Star Bench Meters are well-suited for academic, water quality and other laboratories seeking a flexible and easy-to-use instrument for electrochemistry testing. Combined with Thermo Scientific Orion Electrodes and Solutions, Orion Lab Star Meters offer an economical option for reliable testing and measuring pH, conductivity and dissolved oxygen parameters.

For more information about the Thermo Scientific Orion Lab Star Bench Meter, please visit thermofisher.com/electrochemistry.

