Home Business Wire New Limited TV Series More Than That with Gia Peppers Invests Directly...
Business Wire

New Limited TV Series More Than That with Gia Peppers Invests Directly into Black-Owned Media and Businesses while Raising Awareness of Issues Facing the Black Community

di Business Wire

Created by dentsu, in partnership with REVOLT and G|FACTOR FILMS, the series expands upon successful podcast by the same name


NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building on the success of three radio show seasons that resulted in $12M invested into Black-owned media, More Than That with Gia Peppers expands to video with a four-part limited broadcast series on REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company. The program elevates conversations impacting Black America, exploring a wide range of topics that inspire and engage diverse communities. The episodes are funded and sponsored by dentsu US media clients, and some of today’s top marketers, including Kroger, a founding sponsor that has supported all previous radio seasons of More Than That with Gia Peppers.

Read full press release here.

About Dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

https://www.dentsu.com/
https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/

Contacts

Paul Buranosky: paul.buranosky@dentsu.com

Kate Kelley: Kate.Kelley@dentsu.com

Articoli correlati

Smartsheet Unveils the Next Generation of its Enterprise Work Management Platform to Unlock Customer Potential at Scale

Business Wire Business Wire -
New AI-powered platform features include unparalleled scale, democratized resource management, and modern simplified viewsBELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SmartsheetENGAGE--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise...
Continua a leggere

Amazon is Hiring 30,000 Seasonal Workers in California to Help Deliver for Customers This Holiday Season

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles available across Amazon’s operations— seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time...
Continua a leggere

GoDaddy Registry Unveils 2022 .gay Impact Report, Celebrating Three Years of LGBTQIA+ Empowerment

Business Wire Business Wire -
With over 27,000 .gay domains registered and more than $180,000 donated to date, the internet has never been more...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php