New Labeling System with Intelligent Motion Technology Delivers Precise, Efficient Performance Based on Ten Years of Success

Innovative Videojet® 9560 system prints and applies labels to outer cases, boxes and shrink wrap

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Videojet–Engineered without the mechanisms that require routine manual adjustments and that may cause label jams in other label print and apply (LPA) systems, the Videojet 9550 has proven to be a dominant solution in the labeling industry over the last ten years. Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, has now upgraded this solution with the introduction of the Videojet 9560 print and apply labeler featuring increased processing speeds and expanded connectivity options.





Marcy Vanderbei, global business unit manager at Videojet said, “The evolution of the 9550 to the new 9560 with Direct Apply technology benefits end-of-line packaging operations with faster processing speeds and easy integration into existing production and control networks. Each improvement is a testament to our dedication to the research and development of solutions that solve our customers’ coding and labeling challenges.”

Direct Apply is a unique on-demand labeling method that allows accurate label placement on the package. The system works by simultaneously printing and applying labels onto the top or side of a passing pack without the need for a tamp or air blast applicator. Achieving speeds up to 150 packs per minute for typical 4” x 6” GS1 barcode labels, the Videojet 9560 maintains throughput, even when packs accumulate.

The Videojet 9560 features the patented Videojet Intelligent Motion™ technology for automatic and precise control of the entire system while targeting zero unscheduled downtime on production lines. This advanced labeling technology improves operating performance with a direct drive that controls label speed and position without clutches, rollers or adjustments. An electronic supply reel automatically adjusts and maintains label tension irrespective of speed and label size from the start to the end of a reel. A simple web path enables label and ribbon changes in less than 60 seconds.

With its fluency in common label design software and printer languages, users switching to the new 9560 will have no need to rebuild job files or retrain. Compared to the 9550, the new 9560 is engineered with increased programmable I/O options for integration with more data protocols including Ethernet/IP™ and PROFINET®.

Operators of the 9560 can take advantage of a large 8-inch user interface for job selection and system control. Its built-in Code Assurance features help get the right label on the right case, time after time. Operators can also view videos for guidance through routine maintenance tasks. The interface can be located up to 10 meters away from the 9560, easing integration and enhancing usability. In addition, a web server​ gives access to the user interface via other devices on the same network.

A key upgrade of the 9560 labeling system is its embedded Wi-Fi connectivity for secure remote access to manufacturers’ internal networks. Files can be easily sent to the labeling system without the need of a USB drive. Additionally, both Videojet experts and in-house technicians can gain access to VideojetConnect™ Remote Service, where available, for troubleshooting and real-time information on the system’s status.

“This new system operates without the manual adjustments and added parts that are the main causes of daily operational problems with traditional labeling machines,” said Vanderbei. “Now with upgraded features, the Videojet 9560 with Direct Apply label placement is taking end-of-line efficiency and reliability to a new level.”

For more information about the Videojet 9560 print and apply labeler system, visit https://www.videojet.com/us/homepage/products/case-coding-printers/print-and-apply-labeler-printers/videojet-9560.html.

Contacts

Stephen Dye



Public Relations



Outlook Marketing Services



(708) 334-0138



stephen@outlookmarketingsrv.com

Diane Lanigan



Marketing Communications



Videojet Technologies Inc.



(630) 694-3221



diane.lanigan@videojet.com