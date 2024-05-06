New Kinetic Report Reveals Worry-Free Internet Services Remains Top Small Business Priority

Nearly Half of Survey Respondents Say Small Business Success Depends on Fast and Reliable Internet Services









LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, a new survey report by Kinetic Business, the leading provider of fiber-based broadband and voice connectivity for small businesses across an 18-state footprint, emphasized the importance of internet speed and reliability for day-to-day operations and the overall success of U.S.-based small businesses.

Specifically, small businesses struggle with rising operational costs (47%), hiring and retaining talent (28%), and attracting new leads (27%). In addition, the report revealed that small businesses are focused on the following priorities:

Improving products and services: 43%

Delivering a great customer experience: 39%

Growing customer base: 33%

The report also uncovered that speed (36%) and reliability (35%) are top internet priorities for small businesses. Furthermore, 25% of respondents value cybersecurity as an internet priority, and 24% state customer experience and employee productivity depend on reliable, fast internet service.

“ Small business owners require technology that helps them achieve their growth objectives without adding complexity,” said Randy Ford, Product Director at Kinetic Business. “ For instance, creating a personalized and engaging customer experience is crucial to drive repeat business and differentiate from competitors. Therefore, having reliable and high-quality internet and phone solutions is critical for every customer, employee, and vendor interaction, which ultimately impacts the daily operations’ success.”

Running a successful small business today requires internet and voice solutions that offer flexibility, scalability, and unwavering reliability to seamlessly operate and grow their ventures. Providing a tailored solution that addresses current and future business needs, while ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is paramount in the support of local small businesses. Kinetic Business collaborates with each client to understand their unique business requirements, customer engagement, and services required in order to ensure a smooth, reliable customer experience.

“ Reliability and consistency on the speeds for upload and download are important for us,” said an owner in the food/agriculture industry in Georgia, who participated in the survey research. “ Small businesses still need big bandwidth…just because [‘small business’ has] small in it doesn’t mean I have ‘small’ in what I need to do.”

“ Kinetic Business recognizes the significant impact that small businesses have on the broader US economy,” added Ford. “ As we begin National Small Business Month, Kinetic Business is proud of our efforts to support small businesses and continue to keep them connected, worry-free, in today’s digital world.”

Kinetic Business conducted its research in November 2023 to understand the challenges and priorities of small business in rural areas with regard to internet and voice solutions. The findings were based on a survey of 251 small business respondents across 11 industries in the 18 states in which Kinetic Business offers its services.

