New Ivanti Research: 93% of Security Professionals Say Prioritizing Digital Employee Experience Positively Impacts an Organization’s Cybersecurity Efforts

While 69% of Leaders Deem Optimizing DEX as a High or Essential Priority, Fewer Than Half of the Companies Surveyed Are Actively Engaged in Essential DEX Activities, such as Monitoring Device Performance

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the tech company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, revealed the results of its third-annual 2024 Digital Employee Experience Report: A CIO Call to Action report. The business case for DEX is clear: more than half (55%) of office workers say negative experiences with workplace technology impact their mood/morale and 93% of security professionals say prioritizing DEX has a positive impact on an organization’s cybersecurity efforts.





Leadership-level executives note that high-quality DEX positively impacts employee productivity (97%), satisfaction (96%) and retention (90%); however, there is a significant gap in its practical implementation. While 69% of leaders deem optimizing DEX a high or essential priority, fewer than half of the companies actively engage in essential DEX activities, such as monitoring device performance.

“Cost and budget are the most common barriers to prioritizing DEX. Measuring DEX performance is critical to understanding its impact, yet many organizations don’t track these important metrics,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti. “By effectively measuring DEX, organizations can get a unified, actionable view of employee experience. This perspective enables informed decision-making and strategic investments to enhance employee engagement and productivity, along with cybersecurity efforts. Let’s not forget – we’re all in a war to keep our best talent. DEX is a powerful new weapon in that war.”

Key findings from the report include the following:

IT workers are skeptical of DE X: Among IT professionals, 60% consider “DEX” a buzzword with no practical application at their organization. Prioritizing the implementation of DEX for IT teams is crucial, considering their current workload, stress, and risk of burnout. As the individuals accountable for executing DEX across the organization, addressing their own experiences should take precedence.

Among IT professionals, 60% consider “DEX” a buzzword with no practical application at their organization. Prioritizing the implementation of DEX for IT teams is crucial, considering their current workload, stress, and risk of burnout. As the individuals accountable for executing DEX across the organization, addressing their own experiences should take precedence. Tech friction impacts not just productivity, but security : 60% of office workers report frustration with their tech tools, which can have significant ripple effects beyond just employee productivity and retention. This frustration can lead employees to bypass security protocols – Ivanti research shows nearly two in three (61%) people use unsafe shortcuts at work.

60% of office workers report frustration with their tech tools, which can have significant ripple effects beyond just employee productivity and retention. This frustration can lead employees to bypass security protocols – Ivanti research shows nearly two in three (61%) people use unsafe shortcuts at work. CIOs can elevate their role within the organization by supporting DEX: More than three out of four leadership executives agree that CIOs who prioritize DEX earn greater influence with other organizational leaders.

Ivanti surveyed over 7,800 IT professionals, executives and end users around the world to understand what organizations are doing to enable positive digital employee experience (DEX) and any barriers organizations face to deliver frictionless experiences.

To learn more about the results and research-based steps to elevate DEX (and IT teams) in 2025, please visit here.

About Ivanti

Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees’ experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons – a cloud-scale, intelligent hyper automation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

Contacts

Press Contacts

press@ivanti.com