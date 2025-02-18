New ISG Positioning Emphasizes Firm’s Key Role in Advising Clients on AI Amid Rising Demand

‘AI-centered’ positioning reflects the pivot ISG has made since the advent of GenAI

Amid rising demand for AI advisory and platform services, Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III) said today it is positioning itself as an "AI-centered" firm to reflect the expanding role it plays in helping enterprises adopt AI at scale to drive greater levels of innovation and efficiency.

“For more than two years, since the advent of GenAI, ISG has been investing in AI to better serve our clients and operate more efficiently as a firm,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “AI is at the heart of everything we do now—from the technology strategies we develop and the partners we recommend to our clients, to the impact of AI on the future of work. We have truly become an AI-centered firm.”

ISG has served more than 100 clients with AI-focused research and advisory services in the last twelve months. The firm is working with its clients to set AI strategy, create AI-ready infrastructure and AIOps, build provider ecosystems, and establish AI governance frameworks. ISG Research, meanwhile, has produced detailed AI market reports covering both the service provider and software provider ecosystems.

At the same time, ISG is leveraging AI to improve the speed and efficiency of its proprietary client platforms, most notably ISG Tango™, the firm’s groundbreaking sourcing platform launched last year. More than $7 billion of sourcing contract value now flows through ISG Tango™.

ISG expects its AI-related activities to become an increasingly important component of its business over the next two years as enterprises move beyond the planning and experimentation phases and begin to adopt AI more broadly across their organizations.

To reflect the pivot it has made to AI, ISG is adopting a new descriptive phrase—“a global AI-centered technology and research firm”—to underscore the important role AI is playing in all areas of the firm’s business, from research and benchmarking, to technology and business services sourcing, to supplier governance and enterprise change.

As part of the repositioning, ISG is also debuting a new corporate video, updating its website and adopting a new client-focused call to action, “AIM Higher.”

“The market is in the throes of a historic inflection point,” said Paul Gottsegen, president, ISG Client Experience. “Our firm has made a series of strategic commitments and investments in AI over the last two years, and ‘AI-centered’ is now a perfect description of where our evolution has taken us.”

The moves come at a time when interest in AI is booming. ISG Research forecasts the global market for AI-related managed services could reach $175 billion by 2030. Nearly half of enterprises surveyed by ISG say creating a long-term AI strategy or roadmap is one of their organization’s top three priorities.

“Since our inception, ISG has guided our clients through every era and technological breakthrough with our independent advice and market insights,” Gottsegen said. “Now, with the arrival of the AI era, we are once again leveraging our market-leading data and professional expertise, along with our own AI-driven sourcing solutions, to help clients adopt this groundbreaking technology to achieve operational excellence and faster growth.”

