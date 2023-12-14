New Intuit QuickBooks Global Brand Campaign Celebrates How Small Businesses “Business Differently” to Achieve Their Vision of Success

US Campaign Debuts with Football Star Saquon Barkley Introducing New 5.00% APY with QuickBooks Money and Challenges Audiences to “See Success Differently”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, today announced a global QuickBooks brand platform, “Business Differently,” focused on reaching the growing population of solopreneur small business owners. This new multi-channel campaign debuts this week in the US and introduces an industry-leading 5.00% APY* – over 70 times the US average – with QuickBooks Money, a new subscription-free payments and banking solution.









“Every small business is unique, and this campaign underscores what we see from our customers everyday — that their individualized approach can create outsized success,” said Javier Martin, Director, Global Brand Development for QuickBooks. “This campaign shows that QuickBooks offers small businesses of all sizes much more than accounting. We help our customers do business on their terms with our range of dynamic money management tools.”

QuickBooks Money is designed to help millions of solopreneurs get paid and manage their money end-to-end, with no monthly fees or minimum balance requirements and is available via web and mobile app. This all-in-one solution combines two industry-leading financial services – QuickBooks Checking and QuickBooks Payments. QuickBooks Checking delivers a business banking hub through a purpose-built bank account provided by our partner Green Dot Bank.

As solopreneur businesses grow and require additional tools to help manage their business, they’ll have a seamless path to upgrade to the full range of solutions the QuickBooks platform offers such as accounting, payroll, workforce management, and more. Customers currently using the QuickBooks Checking offering integrated with QuickBooks Online or as part of QuickBooks Money both earn 5.00% APY* on envelopes balances.

The “Business Differently” campaign – created in partnership with QuickBooks’ creative agency of record FCB and other marketing agencies – includes a television spot featuring football star Saquon Barkley, who helps shine the spotlight on a solopreneur sports photographer capturing action on the field. The ad’s focus on the small business owner shifts the attention off the field and encourages viewers to cast aside preconceived notions of success, while showcasing how tools like QuickBooks Money can power solopreneurs on their business journey.

In addition to two TV ads, the campaign features social media, influencer, and custom content campaigns that bring the “Business Differently” concept to life, including:

A social campaign that activates across social media platforms to depict how real solopreneurs are doing “business differently” with personal stories and creative storytelling. The social campaign was created in partnership with social media agency of record Alma.

A cohesive influencer campaign that allows small business owners, including Manscapers co-founder James DeSantis who appears in one of the TV spots, to share solopreneur success stories and how they “business differently.” The influencer program is produced in partnership with Collectively.

A new solopreneur content hub on the QuickBooks blog that offers ‘how-to’ resources and downloadables, real small business stories, and more to help solopreneurs see how doing “business differently” can help them achieve success.

For more information on QuickBooks Money visit here, and to view the campaign creative, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYfd9VamOQE.

Intuit is a technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by our partner, Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Product Information:

Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

QuickBooks Money: QuickBooks Money is a standalone Intuit offering that includes QuickBooks Payments and QuickBooks Checking. Intuit accounts are subject to eligibility criteria, credit, and application approval. Banking services provided by and QuickBooks Visa Debit Card are issued by Green Dot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. QuickBooks Checking Deposit Account Agreement applies. Banking services and debit card opening are subject to identity verification and approval by Green Dot Bank. Money movement services are provided by Intuit Payments Inc., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the New York State Department of Financial Services. No subscription cost or monthly fees. Other fees and limits, including transaction-based fees, apply.

*Annual percentage yield: The annual percentage yield (“APY”) is accurate as of Dec 13, 2023, and may change at our discretion at any time. The listed APY will be paid on the average daily available balances distributed across your created envelopes within your primary QuickBooks Checking account. Balances held outside an envelope will not earn interest. See Deposit Account Agreement for terms and conditions.

Envelopes: You can create up to 9 Envelopes within your primary QuickBooks Checking account. Money in Envelopes must be moved to the available balance in your primary QuickBooks Checking account before it can be used with your debit card or ACH transactions. Envelopes within your primary QuickBooks Checking account will automatically earn interest once created. At the close of each statement cycle, the interest earned on funds in your Envelopes will be credited to each Envelope in proportion to the average daily balance of each Envelope. See Deposit Account Agreement for terms and conditions.

Claims:

Industry-leading APY: Competitive rate information based on publicly available data for small business checking accounts provided by the largest national and online banks as of October 16, 2023. APYs are subject to change at any time.

Over 70x U.S. average APY: The average interest rate is based on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s national rate published the week of October 16, 2023. Learn more. Terms, conditions, pricing, special features, and service and support options subject to change without notice.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

