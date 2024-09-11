New Intelligent Broadband Network Use Cases to Be Showcased at Network X

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An array of network innovations set to aid operators in their move to services-led broadband will be demonstrated for the first time at Network X.





The Broadband Forum Innovation Demonstrations will showcase several real-world use cases that are ensuring Quality of Experience (QoE), improving network efficiency and performance, and accelerating time-to-market of new services for broadband service providers at the event on 8-10 October.

Two first-time use cases enabled by the Forum’s flagship standards include the automated deployment of best practices and applications for greater troubleshooting of equipment in the access network and 5G Wireless-Wireline converged Residential Gateway transformation. Other demonstrations include use cases for network equipment interoperability, smart network traffic steering, fixed access network sharing and smart home application management.

“The expansion beyond the CloudCO-centric demos shown last year to the wider pool of our work and standards represents the breadth of progress made by Broadband Forum and its members over the past year as we continue our journey towards services-led broadband,” said Lincoln Lavoie, UNH-IOL Principal Engineer and Broadband Forum Technical Committee Chair. “Our demonstrations, plugfests and certification programs are fundamental in making the first connection point and bringing together the industry’s key players, architectures, and users that drive the interoperable, open broadband ecosystem.”

Broadband Forum members, 5×9 Networks, Adtran, Altice Labs, Axyom Core, Bell, BISDN, Charter Communications, Condor Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Incognito Software Systems, University of New Hampshire IOL, Netsia, Nokia, OutSys, Reply Net, Telus, TIM, Verizon, Vodafone and Zyxel will participate in and support the demonstrations. The members will also come together for BASe workshops to explore the technologies, innovations, and broadband standards that are enabling operators to seamlessly manage the connected home, differentiate their services and deliver greater value beyond providing basic connectivity, unlocking new revenue.

“These demonstrations not only signify the industry’s strategic transition away from connectivity-driven models into the application age of broadband, but they provide a real-life proof-of-success and the confidence the industry needs to adopt Broadband Forum’s standards,” said Manuel Paul, President of the Board of Directors at Broadband Forum and Squad Lead Network Convergence at Deutsche Telekom. “Open standards and software are paramount in providing the industry with new insights, innovations and interoperable, holistic solutions that allow service providers to adopt a services-led approach and offer more differentiated and customized packages to each of their subscribers.”

The demonstrations will encompass Broadband Forum standards, Open Broadband projects, commercial solutions, and open source software.

To see the live demos and BASe workshops, visit the Broadband Forum Member Pavilion – Stand C46 at Network X on October 8-10 in Paris, France.

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/. For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

