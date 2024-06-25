New Hot Pink motorola razr+ Drops Exclusively at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):





What’s the news: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is diving into summer with big flip energy. The new motorola razr+ and motorola razr are coming to the Un-carrier with pre-order kicking off Wednesday, July 10 and availability in stores and online Wednesday, July 24.

Why it matters: The new motorola razr+ is making its iconic hot pink return — and naturally, hot pink (aka magenta’s BFF) will be available exclusively at the Un-carrier. The Un-carrier is also the only place to get the most out of motorola’s latest devices with value-packed plans that include exclusive discounts and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, on top of access to Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, weekly deals and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. T-Mobile customers just have Magenta Status. VIP vibes at no extra cost. And all on top of wireless with America’s largest, fastest, most awarded 5G network.

Who it’s for: Tastemakers eyeing a smartphone that doubles as their best accessory. The new motorola razr+ is the first flip phone to feature a fully AI capable front screen making this pocket-perfect smartphone ideal for capturing and consuming anywhere. The motorola razr also has lots to offer with wireless charging and an upgraded front screen display that is 2.4x bigger than the previous motorola razr.

The new motorola razr+ will be available in Hot Pink and Midnight Blue, and the new motorola razr in Koala Gray. For more information on the motorola razr+ 2024 and motorola razr 2024 visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/motorola-phone-deals?INTNAV=tNav%3ADeals%3AMotorola.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

