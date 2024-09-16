New High-Speed Internet from Gateway Fiber Coming to Gardner, MA

CHICOPEE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gateway Fiber, the fiber internet service provider known for simplicity and transparency, is bringing its new fiber internet service to residents and businesses in Gardner, MA. The new network represents the company’s commitment to offering these communities a faster, more reliable alternative to cable and telephone-based connectivity.





The expansion of service in Gardner adds to Gateway Fiber’s growing network in western Massachusetts, with plans to continue bringing the fiber network to more of the region throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025. Construction also began in Northampton earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to have Gateway Fiber available in Gardner,” said Mayor of the City of Gardner, Michael Nicholson. “In a world that’s connected online as much as we are, providing options for our residents is crucial in helping to build a growing and thriving community. As we work to increase our business community and grow our housing stock, Gateway Fiber is the next piece of the puzzle to make sure Gardner stands ahead of our peers in being an attractive community for people to be able to live, work, and be at home.”

Gateway’s network expansion will benefit residents and businesses with access to a new 100% fiber-optic network that delivers reliable, multi-gig symmetrical internet speeds far superior to cable, 5G, or telephone-based internet. Growing their services into Gardner also continues Gateway Fiber’s commitment to investing in western Massachusetts by creating local jobs and supporting the local area.

“Gardner residents and businesses will soon have a truly faster and more reliable internet than they’ve ever had before,” said Sarah Lang, Gateway Fiber’s Massachusetts General Manager. “Fiber internet can transform a community, with faster connectivity and more reliable service than legacy internet services such as cable or phone-based internet.”

Residents will be kept up to date as construction begins and moves along with door hangers informing them of the progress and how to reach Gateway Fiber with questions.

Unlike traditional internet services, Gateway Fiber provides simple, flat-rate, month-to-month pricing with no fees, no contracts, no installation charges, and no surprise rate hikes. Gateway Fiber also offers customers whole-home Wi-Fi and outstanding customer service, nearly 70 points higher than the industry average.

Residents and businesses interested in Gateway Fiber services can visit gatewayfiber.com to learn more, sign up, or receive construction updates.

To support this important expansion and solidify Gateway Fiber’s commitment to the local community, the company is opening an office and warehouse in Chicopee and is hiring installation technicians, sales staff, and other roles. Are you looking for a career in fiber? Check out the Gateway Fiber career page: gatewayfiber.com/careers.

About Gateway Fiber

Gateway Fiber is on a mission to positively impact communities through a better internet. As data requirements for residences and businesses continue to expand, Gateway is creating a leading, national fiber-to-the-home platform to serve this critical unmet need. Gateway provides faster, more reliable internet with a simple pricing model and industry-leading customer service. For more information, visit gatewayfiber.com.

