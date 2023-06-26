<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire New High-Sensitivity Ultrasonic Sensor from Murata Has All the Essential Attributes Necessary...
Business Wire

New High-Sensitivity Ultrasonic Sensor from Murata Has All the Essential Attributes Necessary to Support Greater Vehicle Autonomy

di Business Wire

KYOTO, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has today announced the introduction of a new ultrasonic sensor device intended for deployment in automotive applications. With high-sensitivity and rapid responsiveness, the MA48CF15-7N is housed in a hermetically-sealed package to protect against liquid ingress.




With vehicle designs set to incorporate higher levels of autonomy, more accurate short/medium-range object detection mechanisms are going to be needed. Through the emission of ultrasonic waves and subsequent detection of their reflections, it is possible to determine an object’s presence, as well as gauging its distance away.

Capable of covering a wide detection range, from 15cm all the way to 550cm, the MA48CF15-7N delivers high obstacle detection accuracy. It generates a beam across an angle of 120° by 60°. The 1100pF±10% capacitance (at 1kHz) is another important aspect, with the narrow deviation exhibited meaning that no transformer adjustment is required.

The resonant frequency is 48.2±1.0kHz and there is a 35±10 Q value for improved usability plus better temperature performance. Tolerances on these two parameters are reduced by 50% compared to previous Murata models, enabling much smaller variations in the detection characteristics of individual units.

You can get more information on Murata’s MA48CF15-7N by going to: https://www.murata.com/products/sensor/ultrasonic/overview/lineup/proof

Please contact us for details: contact form

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Natsuki Ando, prsec_mmc@murata.com
Corporate Communications Department

Articoli correlati

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Selects Burgiss’ Full Suite of Private Capital Data and Analytics to Support Its Asset Management Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PrivateEquity--Burgiss, a leading provider of private capital data and analytics, announced today that Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management...
Continua a leggere

BrainChip Selects IPro Silicon IP to Serve Israel’s High Growth AI Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low...
Continua a leggere

MAXCases Unveils Giving Program Along with iPad and Chromebook Cases, and Extreme Headset with Education-Focused Features at ISTE Live23

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Teacher-Focused Giving Program and Suite of New Products Reinforces the Company’s Dedication to Serving the Needs of Educators...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Selects Burgiss’ Full Suite of Private Capital Data and...

Business Wire