New Headache Medicine Research Impacting Treatment, Prevention and Quality of Life to be Presented at the American Headache Society® 66th Annual Scientific Meeting in San Diego, CA

“It is an exciting time in the field of headache medicine,” said Dr. Christina Szperka, Co-Chair of the AHS Scientific Planning Committee. Co-Chair Dr. Mark Burish added, “This meeting attracts the world’s leading experts in headache medicine who serve as our faculty as we look to advance the society’s mission.” The meeting includes diverse speakers featuring pioneers and visionaries who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields. Among them is a trailblazer whose illustrious career spans over seventy years, shaping the landscape of headache medicine and leaving an enduring legacy of excellence.

The keynote session will be on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in research and its clinical applications to headache medicine. More than 300 abstracts will be presented in preclinical science, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment. New data will be unveiled that has the potential to have a significant impact on a broad range of patient populations, including:

Vaporized Cannabis versus Placebo for Acute Migraine: A Randomized Controlled Trial

Identifying and Predicting Headache Trajectories Amongst Those with Acute Post-Traumatic Headache

Genetic Variation and its Role in Post Traumatic Headache

Development of PACAP and PAC1 targeting therapies for the Treatment of Opioid-Induced Medication Overuse Headache

Real-World Use of Gepants for Prevention in Pediatric Patients with Chronic Headache Disorders

Beyond “Other”: Exploring Representation of Minoritized Individuals in Headache Research

The meeting will also feature awards given to the top studies of the year including Dr. Chia-Chun Chiang of the Mayo Clinic, recipient of the Harold G. Wolff Lecture Award. Her paper “Advancing Towards Precision Migraine Treatment: Predicting Responses to Preventive Medications with Machine Learning Models Based on Patient and Migraine Features” will be presented as the best paper on headache, head or face pain, or the nature of pain itself.

The full program agenda is available online here. Media can obtain passes to gain access to all meeting content. Online access to presentations will be available following the live meeting.

AHS is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. Attendees can earn up to 31.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ while learning the latest advancements in headache medicine.

