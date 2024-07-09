New HBO Original Documentary ‘Wild Wild Space’ Features Planet’s Origin Story and Space Industry Trajectory

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced the company’s participation in a new original documentary from HBO. The film ‘Wild Wild Space’ interviews Planet co-founders Will Marshall and Robbie Schingler and features Planet’s founding, vision to image the entire earth every day, meteoric growth, and captivating satellite imagery.









Directed by Academy Award-winning director Ross Kauffman, ‘Wild Wild Space’ is inspired by the book ‘When The Heavens Went On Sale’ by New York Times bestselling author Ashlee Vance. The film focuses on the rivalry between two visionaries and founders of contesting rocket companies, Chris Kemp and Peter Beck. According to the film synopsis: “The stakes rise as they race against time to deploy commercial satellites for prestigious clients, including Planet Labs, led by visionary Will Marshall, encapsulating their shared goal — to redefine space, one satellite launch at a time.”

The film sheds light on the intriguing revolution happening in New Space and the audiences experience both the excitement and challenges – including spectacular rocket explosions and the building of a space company through the eyes of those who built it. Marshall and Schingler share personal stories from their time at NASA and early days of Planet, including discussing their passion to use satellites to combat global deforestation. Planet satellite imagery is also featured throughout the film, helping to bring the use cases to life and emphasize the critical value it is having around the Earth today.

“Working on ‘Wild Wild Space’ was an exciting and unexpected opportunity for us! From visiting our former NASA stomping grounds, to welcoming the crew to Planet’s headquarters, it was an honor to participate,” said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. “Thank you to Ashlee Vance for writing this book, and to HBO, Ross Kauffman, and the entire production team for transforming it into a compelling film that captures the stories and characters so well. I hope that this will inspire budding scientists and entrepreneurs to have ambition to use their skills to help address the biggest challenges facing the planet.”

“It was nerve-wracking to see our backstory and early days of Planet on the big screen,” said Robbie Schingler, co-founder and chief strategy officer of Planet. “But all of it happened, and more, and Ross and the crew did an amazing job picking up from Ashlee’s book and bringing the story to life. I look forward to the sequel and to also highlight how Planet and our partners accelerate a more sustainable, secure and prosperous world.”

Both Marshall and Schingler attended the film premiere at the DC/DOX Film Festival on June 15. ‘Wild Wild Space’ debuts on HBO on July 17 and will be available to stream on Max.

Special thanks to Director Ross Kauffman, and Producers Amblin Entertainment, HBO Documentary Films, Hyperobject Industries, Zero Point Zero Production Inc., and Ashlee Vance for their work on this film.

