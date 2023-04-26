New Exactech Knee Research Demonstrates Ability to Achieve Balanced Results with Short Learning Curve Using Newton™ Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced a new study published in the Journal of Arthroplasty that showcases the ability of the Newton™ knee balancing technology to execute dynamic joint balance with a short learning curve. This is promising research for knee surgeons, who are interested in a full-range soft tissue management solution that provides real-time, personalized patient data without any associated capital investment.





The new study, which reviewed the first 273 surgeries using Exactech’s Newton Knee balancing system, demonstrated the ability for surgeons to achieve targeted gap balance throughout each patient’s range of motion. Combined with ExactechGPS®, the Newton technology allowed surgeons to create a surgical plan based on real-time soft tissue data and validate the achieved gap balance once the plan was executed. The research assessed learning curves associated with the adoption of the streamlined tibia-first gap balancing protocol and found them to be minimal.

“The Newton Knee surgical protocol offers surgeons a streamlined approach to achieve soft tissue balance throughout the entire arc of motion regardless of prior experience or training,” said James Huddleston, MD, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Division Director, Adult Reconstruction Service at Stanford Healthcare. “Our initial findings demonstrate the utility and reliability of using Newton to plan and execute a patient-specific total knee replacement based on real-time intraoperative data.”

Used in more than 1,000 cases, Newton offers dynamic soft tissue analytics, predictive pre-resection operative insight, and full-range personalized planning designed to help simplify, evaluate and execute reproducible balanced total knee replacement surgery.

“Exactech is redefining soft tissue management through technology and innovation, and this new research demonstrates the value and benefit of our advanced approach,” said Adam Hayden, Exactech Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Large Joints. “Newton opens up a world of opportunities with patient-driven insights that are designed to improve total knee replacement balancing and outcomes.”

Newton, along with GPS and many other smart solutions, comprise Active Intelligence®, Exactech’s enabling technology ecosystem that supports orthopaedic surgeons in and out of the operating room. For more information, visit www.NewtonKnee.com.

James Huddleston, MD, is a paid surgeon consultant of Exactech.

