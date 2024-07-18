New Esri Press Book by Jack Dangermond Explores Creating a Better Future through Modern GIS

The Power of Where: A Geographic Approach to the World’s Greatest Challenges Showcases the Power of Geospatial Technology

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication next month of The Power of Where: A Geographic Approach to the World’s Greatest Challenges.





Written by Esri president Jack Dangermond with a dedicated Esri team and numerous contributors, this important new book explores the geographic approach—a way of solving problems using spatial analysis to perceive and understand patterns ranging from wildlife migration and rising seas to urban planning and food production.

According to Dangermond, sustainability begins with geography. “I believed this when we started Esri, and I’m even more convinced today,” says Dangermond. “GIS [geographic information system technology] provides a platform for addressing problems, exploring alternatives, designing solutions, and sharing them in a visual way that inspires action.”

The Power of Where shows through maps and stories how the growing GIS community is facing humanity’s big challenges, including climate change, hunger, water scarcity, inequity, and biodiversity loss, as well as issues large and small in our everyday lives.

In concluding the book’s preface, Dangermond continues, “My hope is that the stories, maps, and examples in these pages will inspire you to embrace and use this geospatial power as we work together to create a better tomorrow.”

The Power of Where includes a foreword by National Book Award winner and author James Fallows as well as a companion website, powerofwhere.com, with more about the case studies, stories, and maps presented in the book. Available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589486065, $59.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589486072, $59.99), The Power of Where becomes available from most online retailers worldwide on August 6. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2024 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri Globe and Frame logos, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com