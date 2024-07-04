New DC Gov’t Relations Firm Launches to Champion Frontier Tech Companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today marks the official launch of Washington Office, a new DC-based strategy firm that aims to redefine government relations by focusing on frontier tech that powers the national interest. Specifically, Washington Office (W.O.) will serve as the DC team for startups and leading companies working to harness emerging technology – including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, energy, materials sciences, robotics, space systems, synthetic biology, quantum computing, and beyond – to advance U.S. security and prosperity.





As the name implies, the firm will serve as a fractional “Washington office” for forward-thinking clients. W.O. will provide strategic communications, business development, and government relations support under one roof. The firm is launching with a bipartisan team of advisors offering deep expertise at the intersection of technology and public policy and in strategic partnership with Capital Factory, one of the nation’s leading startup incubators.

“This is the most pivotal moment in human history,” said Joshua Baer, W.O. co-founder and founder of Capital Factory. “For America to stay in the lead, the voices of ‘Little Tech’ need to be heard in the nation’s capital. There’s a reason this firm is born on the Fourth of July.”

“We built Washington Office because DC consultants claim to understand tech, but they’re locked into the status quo, not the future,” added W.O. co-founder Evan Burfield. “Our clients will be championed by people who’ve been policymakers and technologists — who actually understand product and have built things – and who have worked at all levels in Democratic, Republican, and nonpartisan leadership positions.”

“This firm will be unlike any other in the nation’s capital,” said W.O. co-founder Miles Taylor. “We’re building a tech-forward team that’s overseen sensitive national programs, negotiated deals with foreign leaders, and overhauled tech policy inside and outside of government. To put it more bluntly: we’re not slow-moving, boxy-suit lobbyists. We’re the get-shit-done crew.”

The firm’s advisors will support clients by guiding them through public-policy strategy and helping to advance the future. Founding advisors include the below individuals – and others to be announced:

Joshua Baer (Founder, Capital Factory); Sai Dhanak (former Head of Product, True Anomaly); Dan Fata (former Vice President of Government Affairs, Lockheed Martin; former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe/NATO, Department of Defense); Tim Gallaudet (Rear Admiral USN (ret.), former Acting Administrator, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration); Camille Stewart Gloster (former Deputy National Cyber Director, The White House); Hannah Hummelberg (former Director of Strategic Communications, Department of Homeland Security); Bob Kadlec (former Assistant Secretary, Department of Health and Human Services); Sean Kirkpatrick (former Director, All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, Department of Defense); Caitlin Legacki (former Senior Advisor to the Secretary, Department of Commerce); Mike MacKay (former National Security Advisor, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst); Jason Mello (former Chief Research and Technology Officer, Air Force Office of Scientific Research); Jeff Modisett (former Attorney General, Indiana); Brandon Pollak (former Head of Global Engagement, Bird); Dan Prieto (former Director for Cybersecurity, National Security Council, The White House); Dhruva Rajendra (Co-Founder, Latch); Denver Riggleman (former Member of Congress); Greg Schultz (former Presidential Campaign Manager); Rina Shah (GOP Strategist, Social Entrepreneur); Michael Slaby (former Chief Technology Officer, Obama for America); Miles Taylor (former Chief of Staff, Department of Homeland Security); Brad Viator (former Vice President, Edison Electric Institute); Patrick Weninger (former Senior Intelligence Service, Station Chief, CIA); Rear Admiral Mike Wettlaufer (former Commander, Military Sealift Command); Evan Burfield (Founder, 1776; former CEO, Helm).

Upcoming Initiatives:

NATO to the Future Event: On July 9 at Dock5 in D.C.’s Union Market District, Washington Office will co-host “NATO to the Future,” a micro-summit bringing together NATO leaders, tech companies, and policymakers to discuss the future of technology and its implications for national and international security.

New Tech Hub: Washington Office will provide pro-bono support for a major new tech hub in Washington, D.C. – to be announced on July 9. This initiative will be a center for innovators and policymakers to collaborate and drive progress on emerging technologies.

Washington Office will be based in Union Market District, partnering with EDENS – a leading national retail and mixed-use developer – to ensure its clients have a home in the nation’s capital. For more information, please visit www.YourWashingtonOffice.com.

