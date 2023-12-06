New Data by Breast Cancer Canada Reveals Almost 3 in 4 Canadians (73%) Turn to Search Engines to Understand a Diagnosis from Their Doctor

Breast Cancer Canada has launched Progress CONNECT, a new portal equipping Canadian breast cancer patients to know more about their individual cancer type, options and treatment

The survey, conducted among members of the Angus Reid Forum, found that the majority of Canadians rely on search engines to gain a better understanding of their health. After receiving a diagnosis from their doctor, almost 3 in 4 Canadians (73%) would turn to a search engine to further understand their diagnosis and options for treatment.

Progress CONNECT Breast Cancer Portal



Amidst this new data highlighting the heavy use of online web searches, BCC announced the launch of Progress CONNECT, a new breast cancer information portal that provides individuals with personalized reports based on their type and stage of breast cancer. The tool bridges the gap between patients and their knowledge, providing a tailored approach to help them better understand what to plan for at every step of their breast cancer journey.

“Canadians often turn to search engines to gather information about their breast cancer diagnosis. However, relying solely on these sources can expose patients and their families to inaccurate and misleading information. Progress CONNECT was created to offer a reliable source of information and provide meaningful context compared to overwhelming online resources,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO, Breast Cancer Canada. “With over 50 different types of breast cancer, understanding personalized management options is crucial. Progress CONNECT offers customized information to empower patients with relevant knowledge. We invite Canadians to ‘Know More by Knowing Your Type’ and through tailored information be connected to their care.”

Each person is different — and each breast cancer diagnosis is too. Progress CONNECT will provide streamlined, personalized information to patients. Once an individual receives their pathology report, they can input their breast cancer details into Progress CONNECT. Instantaneously, they will be presented with a PDF report that is built for them providing a customized breast cancer profile. Progress CONNECT will equip Canadian breast cancer patients with validated treatment knowledge from credible sources, specific to their breast cancer type, including the timing sequence of when cancer treatments are expected like surgery, radiation and medications.

The Patient Impact of A Reliable Information Tool



Charlene Newland was advised not to turn to the internet for answers after her Stage 2 breast cancer diagnosis at 33 years old. However, at the time she felt that she was left with little choice.

“I was in so much denial after receiving my diagnosis, and no one in my circle or community was having these conversations,” explained Charlene. “In between doctor appointments, I turned to Dr. Google. As you can imagine, it sent me down a rabbit hole of unreliable information that only planted further doubt and uncertainty.”

With Progress CONNECT, breast cancer patients like Charlene will have an accessible and reliable resource in addition to their oncology team to learn more about their type of breast cancer and treatment options.

To learn more about Progress CONNECT, please visit progressconnect.ca.

$200,000 in Screening and Detection Research Grants Announced



BCC in collaboration with AstraZeneca is proud to announce the recipients of new funding dedicated to research in breast cancer screening and detection. This granting partnership includes additional in-kind support from Illumina Canada and sought to identify two Canadian research teams committed to advancing breast cancer screening or detection through the integration of precision diagnostics and AI technology.

The selected research grant recipients’ discoveries could hold the promise of higher quality, less invasive or more detailed cancer information with new screening and testing techniques for Canadians.

Dr Elijah Van Houten



Université de Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Quebec



Dr Van Houten’s lab at Université de Sherbrooke conducts research using state of the art technology to build a sensor bra to measure suspicious breast lumps during the wearer’s everyday activities with a goal to revolutionize simple and convenient screening and detection.

Dr Luke McCaffrey



Goodman Cancer Research Centre



McGill University, Montreal, Quebec



To reduce the need for less-invasive therapies, Dr. McCaffrey’s lab is developing a machine learning model to discriminate between ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and minimally invasive types of breast cancer (MIBC).

Brian Seguin, Head of Breast Cancer at AstraZeneca Canada, expressed the company’s unwavering commitment to redefining cancer care and improving patient outcomes. “At AstraZeneca, we’re committed to redefining cancer care – to unlocking what science can do to improve health outcomes and identify cancers earlier so that patients have the best chance at cure. We’re incredibly proud of our collaboration with Breast Cancer Canada in support of this important Canadian research.”

The selected research teams are visionary and have demonstrated cutting-edge approaches, setting them apart in a competitive selection process adjudicated by Breast Cancer Canada’s Scientific Advisory Committee.

** New Data by Breast Cancer Canada Reveals Almost 3 in 4 Canadians (73%) Turn to Search Engines to Understand a Diagnosis from Their Doctor. These are the findings of a survey conducted by Breast Cancer Canada from November 1st to November 3rd, 2023 among a representative sample of 1,507 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

ABOUT BREAST CANCER CANADA



Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research. The organization receives no government funding, meaning all research is funded through the generosity of donors. For more information visit, breastcancerprogress.ca.

