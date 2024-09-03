New Core Ultra Processors Deliver Breakthrough Performance, Efficiency for the AI PC Age

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors offer outstanding AI performance, compatibility and power efficiency at scale to leading laptop manufacturers.

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–What’s New: Intel today launched its most efficient family of x86 processors ever, the Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V series processors. They deliver exceptional performance, breakthrough x86 power efficiency, a massive leap in graphics performance, no-compromise application compatibility, enhanced security and unmatched AI compute. The technology will power the industry’s most complete and capable AI PCs with more than 80 consumer designs from more than 20 of the world’s top manufacturing partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung. Pre-orders begin today with systems available globally on-shelf and online at over 30 global retailers starting Sept. 24. All designs featuring Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and running the latest version of Windows are eligible to receive Copilot+ PC features as a free update starting in November.









“Intel’s newest Core Ultra processors set the industry standard for mobile AI and graphics performance, and smash misconceptions about x86 efficiency. Only Intel has the scale through our partnerships with ISVs and OEMs, and the broader technology ecosystem, to provide consumers with a no-compromise AI PC experience.”



–Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group

Why It Matters: Today’s consumers are increasingly creating, connecting, playing and learning on the go. They need a system that offers exceptional performance, long-lasting battery life, no-compromise application compatibility and enhanced security – and one that can take advantage of AI hardware thanks to broad software enablement.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors were designed with all of that in mind, delivering low-power leadership for AI PCs with up to 50% lower package power1 and up to 120 total platform TOPS (tera operations per second) across central processing unit (CPU), graphic processing unit (GPU) and neural processing unit (NPU) to deliver the most compatible and performant AI experiences across models and engines. The fourth-generation NPU is up to 4x more powerful than the previous generation and is ideal for running sustained AI workloads while remaining energy-efficient. Industry-leading platform TOPS are activated in more than 300 AI-accelerated features enabled by Intel’s work with over 100 integrated software vendors (ISVs) and developers as part of its AI PC Acceleration Program.

The new processors deliver efficient and exceptional core performance through fine-tuned power management, completely rearchitected Performance-cores (P-core) optimized for performance per power per area. And Intel’s most powerful Efficient-cores (E-cores) to date are now able to contain more workloads, ensuring cool and quiet performance.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors mark the debut of Intel’s new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture that delivers a significant leap in mobile graphics performance with 30% average performance uplift2. The built-in Intel® Arc™ GPU includes as many as eight new 2nd Gen Xe-cores, eight enhanced ray tracing units, support for up to three 4k monitors, and new built-in Intel® Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel® XMX) AI engines with up to 67 TOPS to power creative applications and boost gaming performance thanks to enhanced XeSS kernels.

What It Does: A great AI PC first and foremost has to be a great PC. Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are a productivity powerhouse with up to 3x the performance per thread2 and up to 80% peak performance uplift2, and up to 20 hours of battery life in productivity use cases1. These great PCs represent the next evolution of the AI PC. Through partnerships with leading ISVs, broad ecosystem support and more than 500 optimized AI models, PCs powered by the newest Intel Core Ultra processors empower users to take full advantage of what AI can offer. With multiple performant AI engines, the new processors deliver:

Content Creation: Work faster by automatically detecting video scene changes for easier and faster video editing. Expand your creativity by generating stunning vector and raster art through text prompts.

Security: Verify if online videos have been altered with local AI deep-fake detection. Protect personal data stored on your PC by AI scanning, identifying and securing sensitive files from malicious apps and users.

Productivity: Save time by recording a video presentation once and eliminate retakes by generating new audio and video with new dialogue.

Gaming: Boost frames-per-second performance and improve gaming experiences by using AI to generate high-quality upscaled images.



About Intel® Evo™ Edition Powered by latest Intel Core Ultra Processors: Most designs with Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors will be Intel Evo Edition laptops, co-engineered in close partnership with Intel’s partners and undergoing rigorous testing to deliver the best overall AI PC experience. By combining key platform technologies with system optimizations, these laptops are engineered to help reduce lag, minimize distractions and decrease dependency on battery chargers – ensuring exceptional experiences from anywhere. New this year, Intel Evo designs must meet enhanced metrics for cooler and quieter performance.

Features include:

Cooler, quieter performance and responsiveness in ultra-thin designs.

Long real-world battery life.

Built-in security that helps prevent malware attacks and minimizes vulnerabilities.

attacks and minimizes vulnerabilities. Built-in Intel Arc graphics for accelerated creation and smoother game play, even while on the go.

Lightning-fast connectivity with Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig).

Ability to connect PC to multiple monitors, transfer files and charge PC with Thunderbolt Share 3 .

. Instant wake and fast charging.

The highest sustainability standards with EPEAT Gold certification.

What’s Next: Consumer devices powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are available for pre-order starting today, with commercial devices built on the Intel vPro® platform coming early next year.

