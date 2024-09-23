New Connections to Major Cloud Providers Boost Performance and Value for CENIC Members

Direct Connections in Los Angeles and San Jose to AWS Direct Connect and Oracle FastConnect





LA MIRADA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalfiber–Among the many benefits of CENIC membership – use of one of the most advanced fiber-based networks in the world and a 24/7/365 Network Operations Center responsive to the special requirements of research and education, and a voice in governance of the nonprofit corporation that makes it possible – is also direct connectivity to some of the most popular commercial cloud providers.

In addition to the 10 Gbps connection to AWS made possible by CENIC’s interconnection to Internet2 at San Jose, CENIC now offers direct connections to AWS Direct Connect and Oracle FastConnect through the California Research and Education Network (CalREN) at its Los Angeles and San Jose backbone node sites.

For CENIC members, these direct connections offer increased resiliency and performance for access to AWS Direct Connect and Oracle FastConnect Cloud resources across all of California.

We’re delighted to announce these new connections, and will be sure to keep our membership up to date on any upcoming connections to popular commercial cloud providers.

