New CEO Introduces Innovative Executive Team To Lead HG Insights Through The Next Phase Of Strategic Growth

The incoming executives will play an instrumental role in driving the Tech Intelligence leader’s continuous innovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, today announced the appointment of five new leaders. The executives, who will guide HG Insights’ new strategic direction under CEO Rohini Kasturi, reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation.





The incoming leaders will help guide HG Insights into its next chapter, focusing on targeted growth investment areas. Effective immediately, HG’s incoming executives are:

Satish Grandhi, Chief Technology Officer

Vibhu Pratap, Chief Development Officer

Rajat Bhatnagar, SVP of Business Operations

Karthik Pandian, Fellow of AI

Yuan Fang, VP of Product

Rohini Kasturi, CEO and Board Member, said, “We are pleased to welcome this new team to usher in the next era of hypergrowth for HG. They bring impressive experience that complements HG’s existing domain expertise. Together, we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, AI-powered go-to-market solutions to empower sales, marketing, customer success, and product professionals at technology firms.”

Satish Grandhi, incoming Chief Technology Officer, commented, “I believe HG has tremendous growth potential as it continues to push the bounds of what’s possible with AI-powered solutions and services in the go-to-market technology space. The opportunity to harness advanced AI and data-driven insights to empower businesses in their go-to-market strategies is truly inspiring. I look forward to ushering in the next era of HG Insights.”

Vibhu Pratap, incoming Chief Development Officer, shared, “I’m inspired by the opportunity to scale HG’s platforms, products, and processes. I look forward to advancing HG’s vision to further establish itself as a necessity for go-to-market teams everywhere.”

This follows several big announcements from the Tech Intelligence leader, including the appointment of new CEO and Board Member Rohini Kasturi. Throughout the transition, HG has continued to deliver unparalleled insights and customer service—evidenced by the third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list.

With these appointments, the company is poised for a year of unprecedented growth in 2025.

About Satish Grandhi, Chief Technology Officer

With over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Satish Grandhi brings a wealth of expertise in B2B SaaS platforms, security, observability, data analytics, and generative AI applications. Mr. Grandhi’s proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions and his patented innovations have been instrumental in driving business transformation and growth.

Prior to joining HG Insights, Mr. Grandhi served as Chief Architect and Head of the Office of the CTO at SolarWinds, where he developed a three-year product strategy that significantly boosted customer acquisition, helped increase retention rates to 94%, and drove significant revenue growth.

About Vibhu Pratap, Chief Development Officer

Vibhu Pratap is a seasoned technology executive with over 25 years of experience in software engineering, cloud technologies, and product development across the SaaS and enterprise sectors.

Throughout his career, Mr. Pratap has consistently transformed complex technical concepts into successful products, built high-performing teams, and balanced technical expertise with business strategy.

About Rajat Bhatnagar, SVP of Business Operations

Rajat Bhatnagar is a software executive with rich experience in everything from early-stage startups to mature, run-rate revenue businesses. He is passionate about enterprise software and market transformation and is adept at introducing disruptive platforms and new business models across strategy, go-to-market, and product teams.

Mr. Bhatnagar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and an MBA from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.

About Karthik Pandian

With over 20 years of experience, Karthik Pandian is an accomplished, multi-faceted executive specializing in building AI/ML solutions, multi-tenant infrastructure, and greenfield products. Leveraging robust business and industry acumen in engineering, product development, and technical strategy, Mr. Pandian improves processes, enhances performance, and enables sustainable growth.

Mr. Pandian holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo and executive certifications from Stanford.

About Yuan Fang

Yuan Fang has 25+ years of experience in product management, development, marketing, and business development in software and SaaS solutions.

Mr. Fang holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an EMBA from the China Europe International Business School.

About HG Insights

HG Insights, the provider of data-driven insights to 90% of tech companies in the Fortune 100, is your go-to-market Technology Intelligence partner.

We use advanced insights into Technology Intelligence — on IT spend, technographics, cloud usage, intent signals, Functional Area Intelligence, contract details, and AI maturity — to provide global B2B companies with a better way to analyze markets and target prospects. Our customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs thanks to the indexing of billions of unstructured documents each day with insights into product adoption, usage, spend data, and more to build high-resolution maps of activity across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure to power business decisions with precision and confidence.

