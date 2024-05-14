New Britain Declared Gigabit Ready Community as GoNetspeed High-Speed Fiber Optic Network Expands

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mayor Erin E. Stewart and GoNetspeed announced today that the City of New Britain has been designated a Gigabit Ready Community Powered by GoNetspeed. New Britain received this designation after affordable, high speed fiber internet became accessible to a majority of all homes and all businesses through GoNetspeed. To date, more than 130 miles of fiber internet has been installed throughout New Britain, bringing speeds up to 2 gigabits to a majority of homes and businesses throughout the community. New Britain is the first official Gigabit Ready Community Powered by GoNetspeed.









“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the consequences of those suffering from the digital divide, and the critical need for our residents to have access to affordable, high speed internet,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Through this partnership with GoNetspeed, our community now has the option of a reliable service that further boosts our continued economic development and future trajectory. We are thrilled to be a Gigabit Ready Community and look forward to experiencing the last impact that a future-proof infrastructure will provide.”

As a result of this first of its kind public-private partnership between GoNetspeed and the City of New Britain, more than 30,000 homes and businesses have access to symmetrical internet speeds, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they can download, directly from their home. Additionally, this infrastructure will ensure that residents have access to affordable, high-speed internet service, and that all municipal buildings and traffic points will be interconnected on their own private fiber network.

“With access to 100% fiber internet, New Britain will be positioned for continued success, further improving the city’s growth and retention,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “We are thrilled to declare the City of New Britain GoNetspeed’s very first Gigabit Ready Community. By providing access to service to nearly every business and every home, we are able to ensure that internet users have access to another option with better speeds, reliability, and pricing. We look forward to growing with the community well into the future.”

Certification as a Gigabit Ready Community Powered by GoNetspeed is earned once a majority of households and business locations have access to GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet speeds up to 2 Gigabits. The number of households is based on the total Households (2018-2022) and the number of business locations is based on total All firms (2017), as identified by the U.S. Census Bureau.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Media Contact – City of New Britain

Rachel Zaniewski



Communications Director, Office of Mayor Erin E. Stewart



(860) 826-3302



rachel.zaniewski@newbritainct.gov

Media Contact – GoNetspeed

Katie Custer



Katie@RunSwitchPR.com

502.821.6784