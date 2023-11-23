New Black Friday Tire Deals Section Launched by Tire Agent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackFriday–Online retailer Tire Agent announces launch of its new Black Friday Tire Deals section. Complemented by Tire Agent’s always-fast-and-free shipping to the continental 48 states, and its easy payment options, the new Black Friday deals pages make it easier than ever for shoppers to get a full set of the best tires for any car, van, SUV, or truck. Just in time for the biggest holiday shopping season, Tire Agent currently offers Black Friday and holiday shopping season deals from Cooper, Goodyear, Pirelli, Michelin and more.





“We know how rough 2023 has been for drivers financially, so we’ve focused our end-of-year efforts on making new tires accessible to everyone,” said Jesse Allouf, Tire Agent CMO. “With the Black Friday deals page, free shipping on all purchases, plus our PayPair payment options, our customers won’t have to sacrifice quality to save a few bucks.”

What’s PayPair? It’s a one-stop shop that offers options for paying for tires and wheels. With a single application, Tire Agent shoppers can access several payment plans and choose one that meets their financial needs. Options include no money down, flexible payment schedules (90 days, 12 months, 18 months for example), and no required credit checks.

“Best of all, PayPair happens during the checkout process, so you get results right away,” Allouf said. “There’s no waiting for approval or delay in shipment.”

Tire Agent carries more than 80 brands of tires and more than 40 brands of aftermarket wheels.

Tire Agent is an online tire and wheel retailer with a mission to make tires affordable for everyone. The retail platform offers multiple types of payment options for customers of all credit types. Tire Agent has come to be known for its excellent customer service, fast and free shipping, and comprehensive tire protection plan. For more information, visit www.tireagent.com.

