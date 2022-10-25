New Axway Amplify Enterprise Marketplace Helps Companies Open Their APIs for Business on a Truly Universal API Management Platform

Amplify Enterprise Marketplace reduces complexity and drives adoption by closing the gap between API development and API consumption

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is pleased to announce Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, a new solution to help companies drive faster adoption and monetize API products. As many businesses shift from treating APIs as a simple digital asset to marketing them as true digital products, a more universal approach is needed. The Amplify Enterprise Marketplace provides this by enabling the full productization of APIs using a branded enterprise storefront and monetization, and accelerates digital business success through increased consumption of both internal and external APIs.

The most successful companies treat APIs as products

According to a survey conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Axway, 72% of business and IT leaders expect that digital business growth would increase if they were able to increase API adoption today, and 86% agree that the value of APIs is in their consumption and not in their existence alone.1

“Once they’ve packaged APIs in a way that makes their business use clear with Axway Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, enterprises can expose their API products in a branded storefront and allow their growing digital services ecosystem to truly come together,” says Vince Padua, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Axway. “Marketplace closes the gap between API development and API consumption as companies package their APIs for internal and external consumption and centralize their API services.”

“Amplify Enterprise Marketplace has the potential to be a game-changer for creating value with APIs and the developer experience,” said Grégory Wolowiec, Chief Technology Officer at multinational energy company ENGIE. “Once finalized, it will bring together a curated set of our API products from across our different business units – including multiple clouds, APIM vendors, and development teams – and clarify the business value of an API product especially by allowing various monetization models.”

Centralizing across teams, technologies, and patterns

No other offering on the market currently enables companies to centralize all their API services across teams, technologies, patterns, and vendors: built on a foundation of truly universal API management, Amplify Enterprise Marketplace allows enterprises to “Open Everything” by freeing them from vendor lock-in.

To enhance and extend digital services, app developers need to be able to find and consume APIs to bring new functionality to the market. API sprawl, API complexity, and low API consumption can severely slow down a company’s next digital business initiative.

Accelerating digital business end-to-end

Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, a component of Axway’s Amplify API management platform, reduces these complexities by centralizing APIs from wherever they are and organizing them around three major steps:

A product foundry to build, document, and monetize API products

A branded marketplace to expose these products for easy discovery and consumption by internal and external consumers

A central management plane to monitor the health, usage, and performance of all API products – regardless of deployment or technology

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway’s API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com.

