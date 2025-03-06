New Addigy Assist Makes Mac Onboarding Simple, Fast, and Hassle-Free

Addigy transforms Mac setup into a seamless, transparent, highly scalable experience for MSPs, IT teams, and end-users

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Addigy--Addigy, creator of the only solution built for live, real-time, and continuously connected Apple device management, announced the immediate availability of Addigy Assist. This powerful new tool delivers the intuitive, fast, and hassle-free Mac onboarding experience that MSPs, internal IT teams, and end-users crave. With features that prioritize efficiency, transparency, and scalability, Addigy Assist simplifies every stage of macOS onboarding while making today’s increasingly Apple-based work environments easy to manage and secure.

Simplifying Mac Onboarding with an Apple-Native UI

“Most onboarding solutions are either too complex or too rigid, requiring hours of setup, maintenance, and troubleshooting. Meanwhile, end users are left frustrated, confused, and constantly reaching out to IT for help,” said Tim Pearson, Partner, CreativeTech. “With Addigy Assist, everything is easy. Setup was a one-time event that took less than 10 minutes. We were immediately ready to go, giving employees a smooth, transparent experience from day one. We're no longer wasting time, we have fewer tickets, and we're making a better first impression for new hires."

“Addigy has always been focused on creating solutions that make Apple device management simple and familiar for everyone. With Addigy Assist, not only do we streamline Mac setups but also deliver an experience that feels like it was built by Apple,” said Jason Dettbarn, Founder & CEO of Addigy. “Our Apple-native UI ensures end users feel at ease while MSPs and IT teams gain an elegant, highly effective tool.”

“Whether you’re a Mac-entrenched organization or just getting started with Apple devices; whether you’re onboarding a single Mac or managing deployments for multiple organizations, Addigy Assist provides the tools to do it faster and smarter,” added Jason Dettbarn.

Driving Efficiency and Scalability in Apple Device Management

With traditional onboarding products, setting up Macs can be a time-consuming and frustrating process. Manual workflows and limited user visibility create delays, inefficiencies, confusion, and additional work for IT teams.

Addigy Assist eliminates these problems. By automating manual tasks and providing tools for customization and oversight, Addigy Assist makes it easier than ever to deliver scalable Mac setups. It’s an ideal solution for IT teams and MSPs managing multiple clients, teams, or locations.

For IT Teams: Addigy Assist reduces workload by automating repetitive tasks, minimizing errors, and delivering a polished onboarding experience aligned with organizational branding.

For MSPs: Addigy Assist provides a competitive edge by enabling an easily-tailored onboarding experience for every client, reinforcing trust and professionalism while saving MSPs significant time.

According to Mike Kingsley, owner of Kingsley Macintosh Consulting, "Addigy Assist adds another valuable touchpoint to my clients' Macs, reinforcing the service and expertise they receive from me as their MSP. Plus, the sleek, Apple-native UI makes it something I'm proud to showcase.”

For End Users: Real-time updates and smooth, interruption-free setups reduce frustration and ensure Macs are ready to go without delays — all within a UI that feels familiar and intuitive.

Key Features of Addigy Assist

Apple-Native UI : A modern, intuitive interface blends perfectly with macOS, providing a smooth and visually pleasing user experience.

: A modern, intuitive interface blends perfectly with macOS, providing a smooth and visually pleasing user experience. Multi-Tenant Scalability : Addigy uniquely enables tailored configurations for multiple clients, teams, or locations with centralized management.

: Addigy uniquely enables tailored configurations for multiple clients, teams, or locations with centralized management. Real-Time Progress Updates : Provide end users with visibility into setup progress, improving peace of mind.

: Provide end users with visibility into setup progress, improving peace of mind. Automated Workflows : Eliminate repetitive tasks and reduce manual interventions, saving valuable time.

: Eliminate repetitive tasks and reduce manual interventions, saving valuable time. Smart Prompts : Address interruptions like low battery, network issues, or restarts automatically to ensure a seamless setup process.

: Address interruptions like low battery, network issues, or restarts automatically to ensure a seamless setup process. Custom Branding: Personalize onboarding workflows with logos and messaging to reflect organizational uniformity and professionalism.

To learn more about how Addigy Assist transforms the Mac onboarding process, visit www.addigy.com/addigy-assist or contact product@addigy.com.

About Addigy

Businesses rely on Addigy to manage and secure their growing fleets of Apple macOS, iOS and iPadOS devices at the speed of now. It is the only solution that delivers real-time and continuously connected Apple device management with support for both Apple MDM and DDM. Addigy’s robust compliance, non-invasive management, and simple user interface empower MSPs to grow their business and enterprises to manage distributed IT at scale. Through ongoing innovation, unparalleled customer service, and deep expertise, Addigy is driving the future of Apple device management. www.addigy.com

Press contact: pr@addigy.com