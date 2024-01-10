Home Business Wire Neville Ray Appointed to Ziff Davis Board of Directors
Business Wire

Neville Ray Appointed to Ziff Davis Board of Directors

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced the appointment of Neville Ray to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ray is an accomplished telecommunications industry executive.


“We are delighted to welcome Neville to our Board of Directors,” said Ziff Davis Board Chair Sarah Fay. “As a highly regarded leader in the wireless communications sector, he brings a wealth of experience to Ziff Davis.”

From 2000 to 2023, Ray worked at T-Mobile USA, most recently serving as its President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer. Previously, he was T-Mobile USA’s Chief Network Officer and served as its Vice President Engineering and Operations prior to that. Ray currently serves on the U.S. President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. He previously served on the board of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, as a former chairperson and board member of the 5G Americas Wireless Association, and as a member of the FCC’s Communications, Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council. Ray is an Honors graduate in Engineering from the City University of London.

“Neville’s extensive experience deploying wireless networks and overseeing technology operations at top companies in the telecom industry make him a valuable addition to our Board,” said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah.

“I am thrilled to join the Board of Ziff Davis, and I look forward to working with Vivek and the full Ziff Davis team across its impressive roster of brands,” Ray said.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

Contacts

Alan Steier

Investor Relations

Ziff Davis, Inc.

investor@ziffdavis.com

Rebecca Wright

Corporate Communications

Ziff Davis, Inc.

press@ziffdavis.com

Articoli correlati

AIS Expands Partnership With Netcracker for IT Transformation Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
Thai Operator Adopts Cloud-Native, Open Source Technologies to Consolidate Billing Systems and Deliver a Superior Customer ExperienceWALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker...
Continua a leggere

Forescout Integrates with ServiceNow to Bolster OT and ICS Asset Visibility Across Digital Workflows

Business Wire Business Wire -
Forescout provides extended device, vulnerability and threat visibility capabilities with eyeInspect integrationSAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader,...
Continua a leggere

World First: Continental Integrates Face Authentication Invisibly Behind Driver Display Console

Business Wire Business Wire -
Face authentication camera integrated invisibly behind driver display for secure start and digital payment functions Additional sensors embedded in the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php