Neuranics Unleashes 24/7 Heart Monitoring Revolution at CES 2024 with a Wearable Magnetocardiography (MCG) Development Platform

GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Magnetic sensor specialist startup Neuranics has announced that it will launch a magnetic sensor development kit that will record the magnetic activity of the heart and wirelessly transfer this over Bluetooth for live 24/7 recording and analysis on a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

Founded in 2021 as a spin-out from the Universities of Glasgow + Edinburgh, the company has recently secured pre seed funding of £1.9M led by Par Equity. Neuranics develops pioneering magnetic sensor technology for applications in the health, fitness, and metaverse sectors. Neuranics’ patented technology uses tunnelling magnetic resistance (TMR) to detect tiny magnetic signals in the muscles of the arms and body, which the company says can significantly improve health and fitness tracking and human / machine interfaces.

The company’s magnetocardiography (MCG) sensors have a single point of contact on the body, or through thin clothing, which will replace existing 3-lead electrocardiography (ECG) sensors for use in sports fitness devices and medical monitoring devices. The MCG signal gives greater resolution and clarity on the operation of the heart and can show blood movement within the main heart valves.

The development kit will come with the latest Neuranics magnetic sensor which can detect tiny magnetic signals from the heart muscle, prototype electronics, Bluetooth interface, software for analysis on a laptop and an app for Android mobile phones and tablets. The kit will allow developers to experiment with magnetic sensors and the software and app are highly customisable. The development kit will be available for purchase in early 2024 and will come with consultation and technical support.

CEO Noel McKenna said: “We are delighted to be launching the MCG development kit so quickly after our funding round. With our breakthrough technology sports, fitness and healthcare companies can develop new products based on the benefits of magnetic sensors. We look forward to welcoming attendees and fellow exhibitors for a live demonstration at our booth 60255 in Eureka Park at the Venetian Exhibition centre, CES 9th – 12th Jan 2024.”

