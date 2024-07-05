Neuranics Celebrate Deep Tech Investment of the Year Achievement at Angel Investment Awards

GLASGOW, Scotland & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neuranics, a deep tech startup headquartered in Glasgow, proudly announces its award for Deep Tech Investment of the Year at the UK Angel Investment Awards held on Wednesday night at a glittering ceremony in the Science Museum London. This award sponsored by the Royal Academy of Engineering highlights Neuranics’ exceptional growth and groundbreaking achievements within the deep tech sector over the past ten months.









Since securing £1.9 million in funding in September 2023 and spinning out from the University of Glasgow and the University of Edinburgh, Neuranics has demonstrated remarkable progress. The company has expanded its team to 15 highly skilled engineers and professionals, each contributing to the innovative quantum sensing technologies that Neuranics brings to the sector. This expansion has enabled Neuranics to accelerate its development and commercialisation efforts, leading to significant milestones in a short period.

One of the standout achievements for Neuranics has been the launch of its next-generation TMR magnetic sensor demonstration kits. These kits were launched at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES) in Las Vegas at the start of the year, drawing significant interest from leading industry players. Additionally, Neuranics has made a strong presence at other major trade shows including Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February 2024 and Sensors Converge in Silicon Valley in June 2024. These appearances have not only increased the company’s visibility but also initiated promising dialogues with top-tier consumer electronics companies about integrating Neuranics’ sensors into their products.

As Neuranics continues to innovate and expand, this award highlights the company’s commitment to pioneering advancements in highly sensitive and scalable magnetic sensor technology.

Looking ahead, Neuranics is focused on further expansion, creating partnerships with tier 1 customers, and commercialising our cutting-edge quantum sensing and semiconductor technologies. Our future plans are centred on leveraging our advanced sensor innovations to revolutionise the human machine interface, creating impactful solutions and establishing Neuranics as a leader in the sensor technology market.

