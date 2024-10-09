Neuranics Announces £2.4 Million Project to Revolutionise Human-Machine Interfaces with Scottish Enterprise Support

GLASGOW, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neuranics has secured an £800,000 grant from Scottish Enterprise (SE) to support a £2.4 million project aimed at transforming how humans interact with machines through innovative wristband technology. Using Neuranics’ patented magnetic sensors, the wristbands will detect muscle activity and precise gestures. This 18-month project will create ten high-tech jobs at the company’s Glasgow headquarters and solidify Scotland’s position as a leader in wearable technology.









The wristbands, leveraging magnetomyography (MMG) technology and machine learning, will interpret muscle movements through soft bands worn on the arms. Initially targeting extended reality (XR) applications, the device will enable seamless gesture recognition for immersive digital experiences.

Transforming Gesture Recognition

Current gesture recognition solutions often lack accuracy and rely on bulky, uncomfortable equipment. Neuranics’ solution addresses these limitations with compact sensors capable of detecting the smallest muscle-generated magnetic fields. These wristbands will provide users with a comfortable, unobtrusive way to continuously monitor muscle activity.

Endless Possibilities Across Industries

While initially focused on XR platforms, the MMG wristband has potential in various industries. In healthcare, it could improve prosthetic control through real-time rehabilitation feedback. In sports, the device may help athletes monitor muscle activity to optimise training. The wristband unlocks huge possibilities for gaming and assistive technology, enabling hands-free control for improved accessibility, as well as facilitating natural, gesture-based interactions in virtual environments.

Economic and Technological Impact on Scotland

The £800,000 grant will drive research and development, creating new jobs and boosting Scotland’s tech and semiconductor industries. By investing in innovative projects like this, Neuranics helps position Scotland as a leader in wearable technology.

Neuranics CEO Noel McKenna commented: “This funding is a tremendous boost for our project. We are excited to explore how our technology can transform digital interactions and contribute to Scotland’s economic and technological landscape.”

About Neuranics

Neuranics, a spin-out from the Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, specialises in high-precision magnetic sensor solutions. The company leverages MMG technology to revolutionise human-machine interactions across sectors like healthcare, gaming, and XR.

About Scottish Enterprise

Scottish Enterprise (SE) is Scotland’s national economic development agency and a non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government. It supports businesses to innovate and scale to transform the Scottish economy by focusing on new market opportunities through targeted investment, innovation, and internationalisation. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Neuranics has been part of SE’s High Growth Ventures (HGV) portfolio for the past year, a service dedicated to supporting early-stage, high-growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, and energy transition sectors.

Contacts

Charlene Alcantar



Email: info@neuranics.com

www.neuranics.com