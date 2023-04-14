Neural Claim System Announces Todd Ackerman as Chief Executive Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neural Claim System (NCS), a leading glass claim technology provider to the Property and Casualty insurance industry, recently announced Todd Ackerman as its new CEO. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Neural Claim System is a specialized Artificial Intelligence Technology Company excelling in automotive AI glass damage detection, decisioning and part sourcing. Todd’s appointment will be held alongside company founder and NCS/NGS President Jim Larson.

Todd Ackerman is an experienced 30 plus year insurance industry veteran holding corporate auto physical damage claims, property catastrophe claims and customer experience leadership positions at Nationwide Insurance. Most recently, Todd served as Senior Director at LKQ Corporation overseeing Vehicle and Business Technology, the growth of the Elitek Vehicle Services brand, Heavy Truck marketing, and others. Todd’s experience developing winning strategies and revenue scaling will provide NCS with a continued success approach in the evolving automotive glass industry.

Jim Larson stated, “Todd is a seasoned senior executive and a strong strategic thinker. He has done an outstanding job throughout his career building and leading teams, integrating acquisitions, growing companies and transforming organizations to viable market presence.”

“The service offering is so compelling – such a value-add to all carriers – that it is exciting to lead and grow this organization,” said Todd Ackerman. “Plus, the people make the company. And NCS has great people – strong leadership, operations and software engineering teams. Knowing the positive impact NCS provides to all carriers and clients makes this an exciting opportunity.”

About Neural Claim System

Jim Larson created Auto Glass Inspection Services in 2009 and transitioned it into a competitive AI driven glass damage evaluation technology platform using the Neural Claim System in 2018, growing it further since that time. NCS supports many top ten P&C carriers in the United States and is partnering in Canada as well. NCS has been used in the insurance marketplace increasingly since 2020 with a process that is patent pending in the U.S. and Internationally. Growth for the platform is significant with the ever-increasing cost of automotive glass and calibrations which are greatly impacting insurance carrier indemnity payments. The NCS platform mitigates those expenses through accurate damage detection and repair/replace decisioning. The process detects repair opportunities that would otherwise continue as a windshield replacement and assists the carrier or glass administrator in properly processing those claims as changes or claim withdrawals which directly impact indemnity exposure.

