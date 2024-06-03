Network Perception Introduces Reporting as a Service Solution to Streamline NERC CIP and TSA Evidence Documentation

OT network operators now have access to continuous compliance checks and reports

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that visualize and secure the Connected Critical Infrastructure, today introduced a Reporting as a Service (RaaS) solution that utilizes the NP-View Platform for NERC CIP and TSA evidence documentation, enhancing operational processes and compliance.





Using NP-View’s Reporting Services, OT network managers can access various reporting packages, including:

Each of the NP-View Report Packages includes NP Expert Insights, which contains an Executive Summary and Detailed Findings analysis of device configuration files.

Early adopting utility operators using NP-View Reporting Service experienced a 70% reduction in time spent on network auditing and documentation processes and achieved 100% audit documentation readiness while reducing audit preparation time by more than 80%.

NP-View is an OT network modeling platform that provides several key features that help an organization take a proactive approach to cybersecurity and compliance in a passive, offline manner requiring no agents or modification to the network hardware or configuration. The NP-View platform will first parse and analyze network device configuration files that were manually or systematically imported. The platform will then automatically build a comprehensive topology map of the network environment as a simulation model which can be exported to include in engineering drawing packages. This output provides full visibility of the network environment and its assets allowing for critical path analysis to ensure access permissions are configured as intended and to understand what lateral movements are possible.

“Asset operators responsible for managing Connected Critical Infrastructure often lack rapid visibility into network segmentation, rule justifications, or an accurate network topology,” said Robin Berthier, Co-Founder and CEO of Network Perception. “That’s where our reporting service solution makes a lot of sense as it provides significantly faster access to expertly analyzed reports that drive informed decision making. It also offers a structured approach to NERC CIP and TSA evidence documentation, enhancing operational processes and compliance.”

For more information about the NP-View Reporting as a Service solution, visit: https://network-perception.com/reporting-as-a-service-raas-existing/

About Network Perception



Since 2017, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. Its flagship product, NP-View, provides a lightweight, non-invasive network visualization platform for OT networks that enables organizations to rapidly identify network misconfigurations, assess risk, and ensure compliance. For more information, visit network-perception.com.

Contacts

Press

Jeff Pecor



Tailwind Public Relations



206.948.1482



jeff@tailwindpr.com