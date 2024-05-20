Home Business Wire Network Perception Honored with Global InfoSec Award as Most Innovative in Micro-Segmentation...
Network Perception Honored with Global InfoSec Award as Most Innovative in Micro-Segmentation Category

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that visualize and secure the Connected Critical Infrastructure, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Global InfoSec Award winner, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine. The company has been named “Most Innovative” in the highly competitive Micro-Segmentation category.


The Global InfoSec Awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity. Recognizing the ever-evolving threat landscape, Network Perception has continually pushed the boundaries of cybersecurity through its innovative approach to micro-segmentation.

Micro-segmentation has emerged as a critical strategy for OT operators seeking to bolster their cybersecurity defenses. By dividing network resources into smaller, more manageable segments, micro-segmentation helps limit the impact of potential breaches and unauthorized access. Micro-segmentation can also be used to isolate systems that are not subject to regulatory requirements, making it easier to demonstrate compliance standards such as NERC CIP. Network Perception’s NP-View has empowered OT network managers to achieve greater visibility, control, and security across their networks.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Most Innovative in the Micro-Segmentation category by the Global InfoSec Awards,” said Robin Berthier, Co-Founder and CEO at Network Perception. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving challenges of OT cybersecurity. Network segmentation is a cornerstone of modern OT cybersecurity strategies, and we are honored to be at the forefront of innovation in this space.”

For more information about Network Perception and its award-winning solutions, visit network-perception.com.

About Network Perception

Since 2017, Network Perception has set the standard for best-in-class OT network cybersecurity audit and compliance solutions. Its flagship product, NP-View, provides a lightweight, non-invasive network visualization platform for OT networks that enables organizations to rapidly identify network misconfigurations, assess risk, and ensure compliance.

