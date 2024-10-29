NetWitness Provides Business Update: Platform Release and Analyst Report Rankings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnalystReport–NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of threat detection, investigation and response technology, and incident response services, today announces company updates including the much-anticipated release of a new product platform version, and strong performance in the latest cybersecurity analyst reports from notable research and advisory firms. Recent architectural development for 12.5, the company’s latest platform version, features key innovations including enhanced visibility, improved usability, and operational efficiency, while NetWitness was also highlighted across leading SIEM and NDR reports for its strong platform capabilities and worldwide market presence.









“We are thrilled to receive such praise from leading industry analysts,” said NetWitness Chief Executive Officer Ken Naumann. “The recognition, along with the release of Platform 12.5 are both testaments to our global team’s dedication to delivering top-tier security solutions that empower our clients to protect their most crucial data and infrastructures.”

Industry Analyst Reports

According to reports from IDC, Gartner, and KuppingerCole, NetWitness excelled in several key industry categories. IDC reported strengths in SIEM and NDR for large enterprise and complex environments, while KuppingerCole recognized NetWitness for market leadership, platform support, network insights and reporting, and encrypted traffic analysis. Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant for SIEM report highlighted NetWitness’ integration with modern security operations centers (SOC) instrumentation, global presence, and simple deployments. The company’s proactive approach to digital ecosystem security has allowed strong performance against competitors while innovating to meet the evolving demands of the cybersecurity landscape.

Platform Version 12.5 Release

The NetWitness Platform’s cornerstone is visibility, providing customers with a comprehensive view of their entire infrastructure – whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. This visibility is coupled with actionable insights, ensuring users can respond to threats directly from within the platform. Optimized for operations centers of the world’s largest organizations, NetWitness addresses critical use cases such as ransomware, advanced persistent threats (APTs), insider threats, and compliance.

With the much-anticipated release of version 12.5, NetWitness implemented a new design language, arriving at a sleek, modern, intuitive and intelligent design to better serve security operations teams, while new integrated network SASE capabilities ensure customers can evolve their IT infrastructures in new ways without sacrificing security or visibility.

“As cybersecurity threats continually evolve, NetWitness remains at the forefront of the industry, developing innovative threat detection solutions,” said Will Gragido, longtime NetWitness executive and recently appointed Chief Product Officer. “NetWitness Platform 12.5, with its focus on advanced threats and real-time protection, is an integral part of our continued growth and leadership within the cybersecurity industry.”

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats.

To learn more, visit www.netwitness.com.

