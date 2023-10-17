NetWitness launches 12.3 update, delivering visibility across the entire enterprise

Latest update connects companies to SASE architecture, cloud workloads, and on-premises data center usage

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of cybersecurity software and services, has today announced the 12.3 release of its award-winning NetWitness Intelligent Threat Detection and Response Platform. The latest update offers enterprises more visibility into cyber threats than ever before with passive discovery, categorization, and ranking of all network assets, which allows companies to best prioritize potential risks.





NetWitness’s 12.3 update also gives businesses more visibility into the way their distributed teams work, whether remote or on-premises. The full update includes:

NetWitness Insight — An all-new cloud analytics service that discovers, categorizes, and ranks assets throughout the customer environment, using unsupervised machine learning .

— An all-new cloud analytics service that discovers, categorizes, and ranks assets throughout the customer environment, using unsupervised . Additional log integrations — Drives further visibility with tools like FluentD, Jamf, Zscaler, Azure Kubernetes, Symantec Data Center Security, and VMware Unified Access Gateway.

— Drives further visibility with tools like FluentD, Jamf, Zscaler, Azure Kubernetes, Symantec Data Center Security, and VMware Unified Access Gateway. Endpoint enhancements — Provides a remote shell into agents to allow analysts to explore and extract further artifacts from agents.

— Provides a remote shell into agents to allow analysts to explore and extract further artifacts from agents. SASE integrations — Delivers unparalleled visibility into encrypted traffic, remote users, and cloud workload.

“As networks become more complex, security teams need a more complete understanding of all their assets, both on-premises and in the cloud, to ensure the best protection for their enterprise,” said Tod Ewasko, CPO of NetWitness. “With NetWitness 12.3, they are given the power to optimize time, resources, and prioritize tasks through expanded visibility across their entire organization.”

The launch of 12.3 expands on NetWitness’s mission to deliver comprehensive visibility and insight into the vast array of network assets spread across on-premises and cloud environments. With billions of network sessions and millions of IP addresses to sift through, identifying potential threats and anomalies demands a Herculean effort. However, NetWitness continues to change how organizations prioritize and safeguard their assets.

About NetWitness

NetWitness provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, visit netwitness.com.

