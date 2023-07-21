Netspend Launches New X World Wallet™ During Inaugural Leagues Cup Soccer Tournament

U.S. Launch in Record Time Brings Leagues Cup Official Debit Card and Multicurrency Wallet to Tournament’s Multinational Fanbase

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netspend today announced its new X World Wallet™ multicurrency travel wallet and payments super app will take centerstage as the official debit card of Leagues Cup in a campaign to run throughout the inaugural tournament. From July 21 to August 19, all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will compete in Leagues Cup matches. The launch of X World Wallet™ follows within three months of Netspend’s acquisition by Rêv Worldwide and Searchlight Capital Partners and its recently announced partnership with Leagues Cup.









“This partnership speaks to the tremendous opportunity in the marketplace for organizations like Leagues Cup and Netspend that cater to multicultural consumers who are connected by family or culture in multiple places,” said Roy Sosa, Netspend’s chairman, CEO and co-founder. “Because of that unique alignment, we can directly engage the consumers our product can most benefit in the environment where we want to reach them and learn with them in real time to adapt and scale our products to best meet their needs. We ultimately see this as a model that can change the game for sports sponsorships to become more of a laboratory for innovation than only a vehicle for recognition.”

Netspend’s new X World Wallet™, previously developed by Rêv, offers consumers a multi-currency account they can use to send, spend and exchange funds and earn points with everyday purchases with physical card, virtual card and tap-to-pay options account holders can use to pay everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted worldwide. Users can send money to other X users instantly, exchange currencies in real time and hold funds in multiple currencies. The X World Wallet™ super app is immediately available for download today to U.S. residents from Apple and Google Play.

The campaign Netspend will run during Leagues Cup features 30-second spots that will air on Apple TV, TelevisaUnivision and from the Jumbotron at each match, digital signage throughout stadiums, and automatic entry to the ‘Score Big’ Sweepstakes offering fans a chance to win a VIP game experience when they download and sign up for the X World Wallet.

Leagues Cup is part of the evolution of the successful partnership between MLS and LIGA MX that launched in 2018, and which also includes Campeones Cup, the annual matchup between league champions. The partnership is rooted in on-field rivalry but connected by a true spirit of collaboration off the field, with a focus on sharing best practices, growing the game in North America, and being a force for positive change in the communities of both leagues.

Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of MLS, supported Leagues Cup and tournament organizers in the delivery of this important partnership.

The no credit check, no application, reloadable X World Wallet™ Visa Debit cards available on the X account are issued by Texas First Bank, pursuant to a license by Visa Inc., and subject to cardholder Terms & Conditions. There are no offline or online purchase transaction fees, or foreign conversion fees when using the X World Wallet Visa card(s). Standard ATM fees and applicable FX rates do apply. For more information, visit xworldwallet.com.

About Netspend

Netspend, founded by prepaid industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, is dedicated to delivering financial empowerment to millions of Americans, leveraging a proprietary payments technology platform that fuels its fintech product innovations. From prepaid, credit and debit account solutions, to digital account and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners across co-branded, white label and banking-as-a service verticals. Since its founding in 1999, Netspend products have helped millions of consumers nationwide, and processed billions of dollars in transaction volume. Consumers can reload and find Netspend Prepaid Cards at convenient locations nationwide through Netspend’s extensive network of 130,000 reload points and more than 100,000 distributing locations and employers, including check cashers, convenience stores, grocers, pharmacies, insurance providers and tax preparers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit Netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

