Netsmart Showcases Client Achievements and AI Innovations of the CareFabric® at CONNECTIONS2024

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Netsmart, an industry-leading healthcare technology provider for community-based care organizations, unites with clients and partners at the 17th annual CONNECTIONS2024 (CONN24) conference in Dallas, Texas. This year’s event dives deep into the heart of healthcare, celebrating the significant impact of the Netsmart CareFabric® platform, which has transformed whole-person care delivery and impacted the lives of 147 million people nationwide.





The event kicked off with an opening keynote from Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine to showcase the advancements of the CareFabric platform since 2023, highlighting five new innovations: a medication-assisted treatment electronic health record (EHR), an OASIS scrubbing and analytics tool for home health, a HIS scrubbing and analytics tool for hospice, a digital collections assistant and an artificial intelligence (AI) virtual scribe solution. In addition to new technology, the Netsmart Marketplace empowers clients with one of the largest networks of technology and service organizations, offering a diverse array of integrated solutions and services to help meet the evolving needs of value-based care delivery. This past year, Netsmart has collaborated with 26 new Marketplace Partners that help clients maximize the value of healthcare IT investments and extend the breadth of the Netsmart CareFabric.

A variety of Netsmart leaders joined Valentine to highlight real-world use cases from clients across different care settings. These success stories showcased the journey of their collaboration with Netsmart and the impact of a platform approach to drive organizational success. Furthermore, the discussion emphasized how policy changes are shaping the industry and the importance of a platform approach for value-based care success. Additionally, it highlighted the potential of AI and automation in driving meaningful improvements.

“Our CONNECTIONS event is all about coming together with our clients and partners to dive deep into the heart of healthcare, helping them feel well-prepared to thrive in both today’s and tomorrow’s landscape,” said Valentine. “Without a platform approach, community-based care providers struggle to achieve their organizational goals. By collaborating closely with our clients, we have helped clients to address workforce shortages and adopt value-based care models with the innovations of our CareFabric platform. A digitized enterprise is essential for providing integrated, connected care, and our platform capabilities make this possible.”

Following the keynote address, clients could learn more about the impact of AI-driven solutions by visiting the first-of-its-kind AI Data Lab in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). New to this year’s Solutionarium, the AI Data Lab allows attendees to explore technologies like augmented intelligence, generative AI, predictive analytics and natural language processing. By visiting the AI Data Lab, attendees can connect with Netsmart and AWS representative to discuss innovation ideas and future solution enhancements.

Attendees can explore Netsmart offerings in the Solutionarium, including MethaSoft, SimpleConnect™ for Home Health, SimpleConnect™ for Hospice, Benny™ and Bells Virtual Scribe. Clients utilizing the CareFabric platform benefit from an average of eight distinct solutions, allowing them to customize and optimize workflows to meet diverse care setting needs. With more than 60 solutions designed to digitize enterprise operations, the Netsmart platform offers advanced capabilities, including interoperability, automation, mobility, machine learning (ML), robust data and analytics.

During the keynote, Netsmart leaders highlighted several key achievements and efficiency gains from 2023:

A 46% reduction in collector actions needed to secure payments by utilizing the Benny digital collections sidekick. 1

A 60% increase in efficiency through the Otto virtual support assistant. 2

A 67% improvement in documentation time with the implementation of the Bells clinical coach.3

Netsmart looks forward to continued engagement with clients, partners and industry experts to drive further innovation and transformation for community-based providers. The achievements of the CareFabric reflect the Netsmart commitment to enhancing healthcare technology and optimizing care delivery for human services and post-acute care providers, to ultimately support their efforts to improve the lives of those they serve.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 Comparing average touches needed to close claims with and without Benny in August 2024.



2 Comparing time needed to perform the same tasks with and without Otto in March 2024.



3 Comparing 12 weeks of pre- and post-implementation data regarding note creation to sign time in 2021 from five early adopters.

