Netsmart Showcases AI and Mobile Healthcare Delivery Innovations to Transform Behavioral Health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Netsmart, an industry-leading provider of healthcare IT for community-based care providers, announces its engagement at the Mental Health Corporations of America (mhca) 2025 Winter Conference & Annual Meeting taking place from February 25-27 in Clearwater, Florida. This year, Netsmart is showcasing its groundbreaking innovations in augmented intelligence (AI), automation, mobile healthcare delivery and the latest advancements of the CareFabric® platform.

The conference, marking mhca's 40th anniversary, focuses on empowering behavioral health leaders and transforming healthcare delivery. During this conference, Netsmart will highlight integrated AI-driven solutions that extend the capabilities of electronic health records (EHRs) designed to help enhance clinical workflows and optimize operational efficiency.

The Netsmart approach to AI and automation aims to minimize manual, repetitive tasks to empower staff, optimize processes and simplify reimbursement. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Bells, the comprehensive AI solution, featuring its advanced capability, Bells Virtual Scribe, which reduces the administrative load on healthcare providers through ambient listening, near real-time transcription and suggested note generation.

The sophisticated AI solution helps Netsmart clients across the country minimize documentation time and support fidelity to best clinical documentation practices. Additionally, Bells utilizes natural language processing (NLP) to interpret content, support linguistic accuracy and facilitate logistical tasks based on documented details. It enables organizations to audit notes, capturing necessary elements, while also summarizing patient progress over time, providing valuable information for healthcare professionals.

In 2024, Bells delivered over 6.5 million clinical recommendations and streamlined more than 2.2 million signed notes1. Bells is available within many workflows, including Netsmart telehealth, enhancing the virtual care experience by bringing its AI skill set to these interactions.

“Events like mhca facilitate important conversations about technologies such as AI and augmented intelligence with leaders nationwide,” said Netsmart COO Tom Herzog. “By focusing on meaningful implementation and integration, we move beyond the hype to help deliver real value across clinical, operational and financial domains. This approach allows our clients to transform workflow ideas into actionable insights, enabling community-based care providers to concentrate on what truly matters.”

Bells Virtual Scribe supports the growing portfolio of Netsmart AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions, enhancing automation capabilities across areas of the business for community-based healthcare providers. Key developments include AlphaCollector™, a collections management solution that reduces accounts receivable time and accelerates cash flow, supported by Benny, a digital assistant that streamlines billing and collections. Additionally, Otto, a virtual support assistant, provides a seamless user experience by facilitating information sharing, enabling users to search the Netsmart Knowledge Base, and log support cases within the same session.

One of the highlights of the Netsmart exhibit will be the immersive experience inside a cutting-edge mobile healthcare delivery clinic, developed in collaboration with Netsmart Marketplace Partner Vandoit. These specially designed mobile healthcare vehicles are equipped with Netsmart technology solutions such as telehealth, integration to the client treatment history and mobile dispatch software that support mental health services on the go—whether in a remote rural area or a busy urban center.

At the Netsmart AI User Group Luncheon, Matthew Arnheiter, SVP of Innovations at Netsmart and Chris Yakscoe, Sr. Director & GM of Bells, provided effective strategies for implementing AI in human services, focusing on building trust and aligning AI with organizational goals. They discussed principles for responsible AI use and conducted a readiness assessment to gauge attendees' AI adoption stages. The presenters highlighted successful AI implementations, emphasizing its potential to support clinical outcomes, enhance efficiency and reduce costs while targeting safety.

In addition to highlighting its innovative solutions, Netsmart extends its congratulations to Dale Shreve on his well-deserved retirement and is excited to celebrate Kiara Kuenzler's recent appointment as the new President & CEO of mhca. We look forward to continuing our collaborative journey to advance innovation and support the mission of mhca.

Visit the Netsmart booth and the mobile crisis van at the mhca Winter Conference & Annual Meeting 2025 to engage with industry experts, connect with Netsmart clients and explore our cutting-edge technology.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 Data from Bells users for 2024 calendar year sourced on 12/11/2024.

Netsmart Media Contact:

Natalie Caruso

ncaruso@ntst.com

913.308.2080