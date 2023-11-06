Netsmart Showcases Advancements Driving Value-Based Care Success for Senior Living Providers at LeadingAge 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthcareIT—Netsmart, an award-winning healthcare solutions and software provider, will showcase advanced technology of the CareFabric® platform to digitize enterprises, enabling greater efficiencies and supporting a value-based future across the post-acute care continuum at the 2023 LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo in Chicago, November 5-8.





At booth 1206, LeadingAge attendees can discover next-generation technology innovations and offerings of the CareFabric platform that are driving digital transformation for post-acute care organizations. Netsmart is empowering senior living providers with a platform that serves the post-acute care continuum, including home health and hospice, designed to optimize operations, target clinical quality and outcomes, and maximize your reimbursement. New capabilities include an integrated patient and family health portal that streamlines communication by providing care updates, addressing clinical team requests, facilitating document signatures and offering personalized educational content based on diagnoses and expected health changes.

“The LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo serves as a valuable opportunity for us to engage with providers and gain deep insights into their evolving needs within the context of a shifting landscape toward value-based care,” said Dawn Iddings, SVP and Managing Director of Post-Acute, Netsmart. “Navigating new payment models and digital transformations, post-acute care leaders face complex challenges. We’re dedicated to empowering providers through innovative solutions, staff burdens, enhancing efficiency, and ultimately supporting care for the aging services field.”

Attendees can learn about the industry-leading ONC-certified electronic health record (EHR) solution of the CareFabric platform, myUnity® serving the post-acute care community. The Netsmart myUnity platform unifies care settings into a single patient record and integrates the capabilities needed to support value-based payment models, including analytics, interoperability, population health management and electronic referral management.

Visitors to booth 1206 can also learn about Netsmart Simple™ offerings, an all-in-one suite designed to digitize claims, MDS and staffing analytics, providing comprehensive data analytics for better intelligence and reimbursement. Additionally, providers have the ability to optimize patient-driven payment model (PDPM) reimbursement while supporting patient care. Currently, more than 50% of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) nationwide have leveraged Netsmart Simple to optimize data workflows and target reimbursement.

Senior living providers attending the LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo can schedule a meeting and stop by booth 1206 to connect with industry leaders, experience innovative technology and discover how Netsmart is helping organizations transform value-based care models.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), physical therapy and rehabilitation markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Natalie Caruso



ncaruso@ntst.com

913.308.2080