Netsmart Demonstrates Person-Centered Interoperability Innovation at HIMSS 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Netsmart, a healthcare technology provider for the human services and post-acute care communities, will showcase its innovative connectivity and interoperability solutions at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2023 (HIMSS) event on April 17-21 in Chicago.

As a founding member of the Carequality network, Netsmart has been a longtime advocate for improved interoperability standards. The organization developed the CareConnect™ solution to provide clients with a unified system that seamlessly integrates with the broader healthcare data ecosystem. Netsmart was among the first healthcare IT vendors to leverage the new 360X closed-loop referral standards in a production environment, through the CareConnect solution. This has enabled them to achieve true interoperability, minimizing manual data entry, streamlining transitions of care, enhancing care coordination and reducing medication errors.

“Interoperability is key to succeeding in value-based care models,” said Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director of CareDimensions, Netsmart. “By enabling providers to access the complete health history of a patient, regardless of where care was received, we equip providers to optimize decision-making, enable more robust analytics and care coordination, and reduce costs and improve outcomes. We look forward to attending the annual HIMSS 2023 conference to showcase how our innovative solutions are empowering community-based providers to deliver impactful data exchange that improves outcomes.”

The HIMSS Interoperability Showcase™ uses real-life scenarios of health IT systems sharing and using data in real time to demonstrate how providers and organizations can improve care delivery and outcomes. Attendees who visit the showcase can see Netsmart in the presentation, 360X and Multimodality Technology to Support Care Transitions, illustrating a young woman’s postpartum care journey, suffering from depression and substance use challenges. This use case will demonstrate the power of the CareConnect network, which will facilitate over 4 billion healthcare transactions in 2023 across the largest combined human services and post-acute provider network to the rest of healthcare to support an integrated electronic closed-loop referral network.

The Interoperability Showcase is located in the North Building Hall B – Booth 7946 and tours will run during the following hours:

Tuesday, April 18, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

AJ Peterson, SVP & GM of CareGuidance will also be representing Netsmart in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Theater in the presentation, Sharing Insights From Behavioral Health and Social Services Data, on Thursday, April 20 at 1:00 p.m. AWS experts and partners will present on the technical and business benefits of solutions across core health IT, analytics and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) clinical systems and patient experience in booth 2056.

“Interoperability standards are critical to ensuring seamless integration of healthcare technologies,” said AJ Peterson, SVP & GM of CareGuidance, Netsmart. “Through our collaboration with industry leaders like AWS, we can enable organizations to leverage the power of scalable infrastructure and advanced tools to build interoperable solutions that improve patient outcomes and transform healthcare delivery.”

Schedule a meeting with Netsmart or visit the Interoperability Showcase and AWS booth in Chicago, April 17-21 to experience how Netsmart is advancing technology to better connect community organizations to care delivery.

