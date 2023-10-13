Netsmart and McBee Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology and Industry Leadership at NAHC Annual 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthcareIT—Netsmart and McBee will reveal the latest solution and service innovations of the CareFabric® platform that are transforming care delivery for home care and hospice agencies at the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) Conference and Expo on Oct. 15-17 in Washington D.C.





The industry leaders will showcase innovative solutions, equipping post-acute care providers with tools to navigate the emerging landscape of value-based care. Value-based care models have emerged as essential frameworks for healthcare providers, emphasizing patient outcomes and quality of care over volume.

This shift underscores the importance of advanced technologies and strategic services that empower post-acute care providers to meet these evolving value-based payment requirements effectively. NAHC attendees can learn about the latest advancements of myUnity®, the ONC-certified electronic health record (EHR) for post-acute care providers. The myUnity solution unifies care settings into a single patient record and integrates the capabilities needed to support value-based payment models into a single platform, including analytics, interoperability, population health management and electronic referral management.

“Post-acute care providers seeking to achieve value-based care must invest in technologies and resources to succeed,” said Dawn Iddings, SVP and General Manager of Post-Acute Care, Netsmart. “The relationship between providers and technology partners is key to equipping organizations to drive better outcomes, reduce the cost of care for high-acuity populations and successfully manage value-based care models. We look forward to connecting with NAHC attendees to dive into these hot topics during our education sessions and continue to work with our clients to shape the future, making our solutions even better for them.”

By visiting booth 701 attendees can explore Netsmart SimpleHomeHealth™ Connect, a comprehensive tool that can help automate predictive analytics by analyzing, scrubbing and validating OASIS data using flexible rules to streamline OASIS submission and compliance. By leveraging the iQIES report center within the solution, providers can view CMS reports in a single dashboard across their agencies. Additionally, providers will have the ability to optimize patient driven groupings model (PDGM) reimbursement while supporting patient care.

“I find submitting OASIS assessments and reviewing validation reports via SimpleHomeHealth to be far quicker and simpler than prior methods,” said Marlene Celia, Health Information Specialist, Brockton Visiting Nurse Association.

NAHC attendees can learn about the latest solutions and services of the CareFabric platform including AlphaCollector™, a leading collections management automation solution that leverages robotic process automation (RPA) to help the right collector touch the right claim at the right time. The powerful solution drives specific, prioritized workflows to provide the flexibility to respond quickly to changing priorities in the revenue cycle.

While selecting education sessions, attendees are encouraged to attend presentations from Netsmart and McBee industry leaders, clients and partners:

Sunday, Oct. 15 at 9:00 a.m. Medicare Advantage Pre-Conference with speakers Brent Korte, CEO of Frontpoint Healthcare, Beau Sorenson, COO of VisionBound, Lindsay Doak, Director of BerryDunn and Michael Puskarich, Director of Advisory Consulting, McBee.

with speakers Brent Korte, CEO of Frontpoint Healthcare, Beau Sorenson, COO of VisionBound, Lindsay Doak, Director of BerryDunn and Michael Puskarich, Director of Advisory Consulting, McBee. Monday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. – CSI: Investigating Why M&A Transactions Fail will be covered by Mark Kulik, Sr. Managing Partner, The Braff Group, Andrew Voss, Health Care Mergers and Acquisitions Co-Chair, Polsinelli PC and Maria Warren, Vice President of McBee.

will be covered by Mark Kulik, Sr. Managing Partner, The Braff Group, Andrew Voss, Health Care Mergers and Acquisitions Co-Chair, Polsinelli PC and Maria Warren, Vice President of McBee. Monday, Oct. 16 at 11:30 a.m. – Key Performance Indicators in Home Health Clinical and Financial Impacts will be hosted by Rebekah Mattocks, RN, Director of Quality & Education at Knute Nelson and Carissa McKenna, Director of Clinical Consulting Services at McBee.

– will be hosted by Rebekah Mattocks, RN, Director of Quality & Education at Knute Nelson and Carissa McKenna, Director of Clinical Consulting Services at McBee. Monday, Oct. 16 at 3:15 p.m. – Design with the End in Mind – Best Practices for Contracting and Managing Multiple Populations at Risk with VNS Health leaders Rose Madden-Baer, SVP Population Health and Clinical Support Services and Devin Woodley, VP of Managed Care Contracting, joined by Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director at Netsmart.

– with VNS Health leaders Rose Madden-Baer, SVP Population Health and Clinical Support Services and Devin Woodley, VP of Managed Care Contracting, joined by Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director at Netsmart. Monday, Oct. 16 at 4:30 pm – Evaluating Quality Outcomes & Star Ratings will be hosted by Steven Pamer, Administrator, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Cleveland Clinic and Angie Karr, Senior Manager of OASIS, McBee.

– will be hosted by Steven Pamer, Administrator, Director of Rehabilitation Services at Cleveland Clinic and Angie Karr, Senior Manager of OASIS, McBee. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 pm – Palliative Care: Its Status as A Loss Leader Must Change will be led by Michael Puskarich, Director of Advisory Consulting, McBee.

Home care and hospice agencies attending the NAHC Conference and Expo can meet with industry experts at booth 701 to discuss ways to streamline operations, support clinical quality and outcomes, and maximize reimbursement.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

Contacts

Netsmart Media Contact:



Natalie Caruso



ncaruso@ntst.com

913.308-2080