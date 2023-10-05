Netsmart Advances Substance Use Disorder Solution Offerings Through Acquisition of Netalytics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acquisition—Netsmart today announced the acquisition of Netalytics, a South Carolina-based addiction treatment software and practice management company, dedicated to developing technology for substance use disorder (SUD) providers focused on opioid addiction treatment. This acquisition will further extend the Netsmart CareFabric platform by enabling interoperable data sharing between opioid treatment program (OTP) facilities and the providers that treat and coordinate other types of care for individuals with SUD.





“Now more than ever it is critical to integrate Netalytics clients’ SUD treatment and recovery facilities and their individuals receiving care within our national network of human services, post-acute care and community-based clients,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “To achieve true integrated care and parity between behavioral and physical health, it is essential for providers to leverage technology enabling seamless exchange and integration of healthcare information, ultimately with the goal to deliver better outcomes for individuals with a substance use disorder. We look forward to working alongside the Netalytics team to equip human services providers with the tools and technology to enable them to combat the growing opioid crisis and deliver care to the nation’s most vulnerable populations.”

Netalytics was founded in 1995 by building a custom methadone software application for one clinic in Georgia and has grown by partnering with physicians and addiction specialists to develop solutions that address the unique workflows of providers serving the SUD market. Netalytics plans to enhance the Methasoft+SMART electronic health records (EHRs) with its integration into the Netsmart CareFabric platform with digitized, real-time referrals, patient health record history and alerts.

Netalytics clients will continue to experience the industry-leading support they receive today, as well as improved care delivery through additional value-added offerings such as e-prescribing, telehealth, healthcare information exchange (HIE) integration, patient engagement solutions, reimbursement automation and analytics.

“Netsmart and Netalytics have a shared vision of developing innovative and intuitive software for behavioral health treatment programs and we are thrilled to join forces,” said Netalytics CEO Mark Essex. “With the support of Netsmart, we believe we can expand the capabilities of our technology so providers can deliver individualized, whole-person care and put people on the path to recovery. Our clients will be able to rely on the same tools and support they have come to expect, with the ability to leverage solutions of the Netsmart CareFabric and benefit from our combination with one of the largest behavioral health technology providers in the market.”

Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Netalytics on this transaction.

About Netalytics

Netalytics is a provider of EHR and practice management solutions to the substance use disorder market focused on Opioid Use Disorder (“OUD”) providers. Netalytics’ comprehensive purpose-built solutions provide a wide array of functionality, including managing inventory, controlling dosing, and tracking regulatory compliance. Over the last 25 years, Netalytics has developed a complete software suite along with multiple add-on modules to assist providers with optimizing their operations. The Company has customers in every state that has Opioid Treatment Programs (“OTP”) and serves smaller OTPs and large national providers. Netalytics is headquartered in Greer, SC. For more information, please visit https://netalytics.com/

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

