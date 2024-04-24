NETSCOUT to Report Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 9th

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.





The number for the conference call is (203) 518-9708. The conference call ID is NTCTQ424. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on May 9th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 753-5212 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-2673 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the Company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contacts

Investors

Sean K.F. Hannan



Head of Investor Relations



978-614-4374



IR@netscout.com

Media

Chris Lucas



AVP, Marketing & Corporate Communications



978-614-4124



Chris.Lucas@netscout.com