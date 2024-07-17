NETSCOUT Expands IT Observability for the Digital Edge

New Business Edge Observability Supports Comprehensive Performance Management for Networks, Applications, and User Experience to Mitigate Risk and Reduce MTTR

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today introduced its new suite of Business Edge Observability products, including the nGenius Edge Sensor and Remote InfiniStreamNG solutions to deliver IT observability for remote locations at the digital edge. As the prevalence and importance of mission-critical applications and services expand at remote sites, like retail stores, manufacturing facilities, banks, utility companies, hospitals, and government offices, proactive, deep-dive observability is more critical in reducing business risk.





Recent research from the Uptime Institute points to the painful costs of outages. 16% of respondents stated their most recent outage cost more than $1 million, and 54% said costs exceeded $100,000, reinforcing the need for automating IT operations so mission-critical applications and data can be available locally.

“With the rise of edge computing, IoT solutions, front-line interactions, perimeter threats, and hybrid workers, detailed visibility into remote resources, exchanges, and application experiences is more critical than ever,” said Mark Leary, research director, network analytics and automation, IDC. “Key functions such as scalable deep packet inspection and synthetic transaction testing provide comprehensive views and valuable control mechanisms for the digital infrastructure, bolstering operational efficiency, worker productivity, customer satisfaction, security posture, and, ultimately, financial performance.”

The increased complexity of SASE, SD-WAN, SaaS, and UCaaS service usage further challenges ensuring high-quality digital experiences at remote sites. Traditional methods, including application point tools, synthetics-only, user self-diagnosis, and ad hoc troubleshooting, are ineffective and time-consuming. Since IT teams often have limited resources at remote locations, they require instrumentation that provides a combination of synthetic transaction capabilities and deep packet inspection (DPI) to prevent visibility gaps and determine the root cause quickly.

NETSCOUT Business Edge Observability offerings combine the power of the company’s patented Adaptive Services Intelligence® (ASI) technology with synthetic testing and automatic decryption together to deliver comprehensive visibility that scales to any essential business edge. For remote sites, nGenius Edge Sensors and Remote InfiniStreamNGs become the eyes and ears of an IT team, reducing the time to troubleshoot and resolve issues.

“Consider the intricacies of hospitals,” said Bruce Kelley, Chief Technology Officer, NETSCOUT. “When electronic patient records, or imaging and radiology applications, are unavailable, the impact extends beyond the downtime cost. Hospital applications are business-critical, supporting patient safety, patient treatment, customer services, and the overall trust of the institution. A service disruption related to performance or security is more than a major business issue as patient care is on the line.”

